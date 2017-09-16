All Times EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 11:28 pm 09/16/2017 11:28pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 82 66 .554
Minnesota 77 71 .520
Los Angeles 75 72 .510
Seattle 74 75 .497
Kansas City 73 75 .493 4
Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Toronto 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 6

Saturday’s Games

Houston 8, Seattle 6

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4

Toronto 7, Minnesota 2

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Jimenez 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 8-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 16-4), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Moore 1-3) at Houston (Verlander 12-8), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 3-10) at Minnesota (Gibson 10-10), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gonzalez 7-11) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 86 62 .581
Colorado 82 67 .550
Milwaukee 78 70 .527
Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 10, Miami 2

Colorado 6, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Miami 7, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 16, San Diego 0

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-2) vs. Miami (Peters 0-1) at Milwaukee, Wis., 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Chacin 12-10) at Colorado (Gray 8-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Walker 9-7) at San Francisco (Stratton 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

