All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|79
|66
|.545
|—
|Minnesota
|76
|69
|.524
|—
|Los Angeles
|74
|71
|.510
|2
|Seattle
|73
|73
|.500
|3½
|Kansas City
|72
|73
|.497
|4
|Texas
|72
|73
|.497
|4
|Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 10, Texas 3
Minnesota 16, San Diego 0
Houston 1, L.A. Angels 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3
Seattle 8, Texas 1
Minnesota 3, San Diego 1, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 1
Baltimore (Miley 8-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-11), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 5-4) at Texas (Cashner 9-9), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 3-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-13), 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|84
|62
|.575
|—
|Colorado
|80
|66
|.548
|—
|Milwaukee
|77
|69
|.527
|3
|St. Louis
|76
|69
|.524
|3½
|Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
Minnesota 16, San Diego 0
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 4, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 2
Minnesota 3, San Diego 1, 10 innings
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 0
Arizona 8, Colorado 2
Cincinnati (Garrett 3-7) at St. Louis (Weaver 5-1), 1:45 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 1-2) at Arizona (Godley 7-7), 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Miami at Milwaukee, Wis., 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
