All Times EDT

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 12:42 am 09/14/2017 12:42am
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 79 66 .545
Minnesota 76 69 .524
Los Angeles 74 71 .510 2
Seattle 73 73 .500
Kansas City 72 73 .497 4
Texas 72 73 .497 4
Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 10, Texas 3

Minnesota 16, San Diego 0

Houston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

Seattle 8, Texas 1

Minnesota 3, San Diego 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 1

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Miley 8-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-11), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 5-4) at Texas (Cashner 9-9), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Anderson 3-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-13), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 84 62 .575
Colorado 80 66 .548
Milwaukee 77 69 .527 3
St. Louis 76 69 .524
Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

Minnesota 16, San Diego 0

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 4, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 2

Minnesota 3, San Diego 1, 10 innings

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 0

Arizona 8, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-7) at St. Louis (Weaver 5-1), 1:45 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 1-2) at Arizona (Godley 7-7), 3:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Miami at Milwaukee, Wis., 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

