All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 78 66 .542 — Minnesota 75 69 .521 — Los Angeles 73 70 .510 1½ Kansas City 72 72 .500 3 Texas 72 72 .500 3 Seattle 72 73 .497 3½ Tampa Bay 72 74 .493 4 Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 5, Seattle 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 3

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 10, Texas 3

Minnesota 16, San Diego 0

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Archer 9-9) at Citi Field, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-11), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 9-12) at Texas (Perez 12-10), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 7-7) at Minnesota (Santana 15-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-5), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Arizona 83 61 .576 — Colorado 79 65 .549 — St. Louis 76 68 .528 3 Milwaukee 76 69 .524 3½ Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

Minnesota 16, San Diego 0

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 6-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 7-7) at Minnesota (Santana 15-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-2) at St. Louis (Weaver 5-1), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-6) at Arizona (Corbin 13-12), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

___

