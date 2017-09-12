All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|78
|66
|.542
|—
|Minnesota
|75
|69
|.521
|—
|Los Angeles
|73
|70
|.510
|1½
|Kansas City
|72
|72
|.500
|3
|Texas
|72
|72
|.500
|3
|Seattle
|72
|73
|.497
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|72
|74
|.493
|4
|Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 5, Seattle 3
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 3
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 10, Texas 3
Minnesota 16, San Diego 0
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Archer 9-9) at Citi Field, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-11), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 9-12) at Texas (Perez 12-10), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 7-7) at Minnesota (Santana 15-7), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-5), 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|83
|61
|.576
|—
|Colorado
|79
|65
|.549
|—
|St. Louis
|76
|68
|.528
|3
|Milwaukee
|76
|69
|.524
|3½
|Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
Minnesota 16, San Diego 0
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 6-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 7-7) at Minnesota (Santana 15-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-2) at St. Louis (Weaver 5-1), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-6) at Arizona (Corbin 13-12), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:45 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.