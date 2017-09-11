All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|77
|65
|.542
|—
|Minnesota
|74
|69
|.517
|—
|Los Angeles
|73
|70
|.510
|1
|Kansas City
|71
|71
|.500
|2½
|Texas
|71
|71
|.500
|2½
|Seattle
|71
|72
|.497
|3
|Tampa Bay
|71
|73
|.493
|3½
|Baltimore
|71
|73
|.493
|3½
|Toronto
|67
|77
|.465
|7½
|Oakland
|63
|80
|.441
|11
|Detroit
|60
|82
|.423
|13½
|Chicago
|56
|86
|.394
|17½
|Sunday’s Games
Toronto 8, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco 1
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 16, Texas 7
Oakland 10, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3
Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 4, Baltimore 3
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-4) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 10-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-10), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Jaye 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 15-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 10-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Moore 1-3) at Texas (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Wood 3-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-10), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|83
|60
|.580
|—
|Colorado
|78
|65
|.545
|—
|St. Louis
|75
|68
|.524
|3
|Milwaukee
|75
|68
|.524
|3
|Miami
|68
|75
|.476
|10
|Pittsburgh
|67
|77
|.465
|11½
|Atlanta
|64
|78
|.451
|13½
|San Diego
|65
|79
|.451
|13½
|New York
|63
|80
|.441
|15
|Cincinnati
|62
|82
|.431
|16½
|Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 10, Miami 8, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 3, San Diego 2
Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Gohara 0-1) at Washington (Gonzalez 14-6), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Peters 0-1) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-10), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cole 11-9) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-11), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Wood 3-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-10), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Stephenson 4-4) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-7), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 11-10) at Arizona (Walker 9-7), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
