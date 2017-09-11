All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 77 65 .542 — Minnesota 74 69 .517 — Los Angeles 73 70 .510 1 Kansas City 71 71 .500 2½ Texas 71 71 .500 2½ Seattle 71 72 .497 3 Tampa Bay 71 73 .493 3½ Baltimore 71 73 .493 3½ Toronto 67 77 .465 7½ Oakland 63 80 .441 11 Detroit 60 82 .423 13½ Chicago 56 86 .394 17½ Sunday’s Games

Toronto 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco 1

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 16, Texas 7

Oakland 10, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2

Monday’s Games

Toronto 4, Baltimore 3

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-4) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 10-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-10), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Jaye 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 15-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 10-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Moore 1-3) at Texas (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Wood 3-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-10), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Arizona 83 60 .580 — Colorado 78 65 .545 — St. Louis 75 68 .524 3 Milwaukee 75 68 .524 3 Miami 68 75 .476 10 Pittsburgh 67 77 .465 11½ Atlanta 64 78 .451 13½ San Diego 65 79 .451 13½ New York 63 80 .441 15 Cincinnati 62 82 .431 16½ Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 10, Miami 8, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 3, San Diego 2

Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Gohara 0-1) at Washington (Gonzalez 14-6), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Peters 0-1) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-10), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cole 11-9) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-11), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Wood 3-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-10), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Stephenson 4-4) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-7), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 11-10) at Arizona (Walker 9-7), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

