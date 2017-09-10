All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 77 65 .542 — Minnesota 74 69 .517 — Los Angeles 73 70 .510 1 Kansas City 71 71 .500 2½ Texas 71 71 .500 2½ Baltimore 71 72 .497 3 Seattle 71 72 .497 3 Tampa Bay 71 73 .493 3½ Toronto 66 77 .462 8 Oakland 63 80 .441 11 Detroit 60 82 .423 13½ Chicago 56 86 .394 17½ Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1

Oakland 11, Houston 1, 1st game

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 11, Houston 4, 2nd game

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco 1

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 16, Texas 7

Oakland 10, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Jimenez 5-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-8), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Jaye 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5) vs. Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 8-7) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Texas (Hamels 9-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 8-10), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Arizona 83 60 .580 — Colorado 78 65 .545 — St. Louis 75 68 .524 3 Milwaukee 75 68 .524 3 Miami 68 75 .476 10 Pittsburgh 67 77 .465 11½ Atlanta 64 78 .451 13½ San Diego 65 79 .451 13½ New York 63 80 .441 15 Cincinnati 62 82 .431 16½ Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 8, Arizona 7

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 10, Miami 8, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 3, San Diego 2

Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 11-10) at Arizona (Greinke 16-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

