All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|77
|65
|.542
|—
|Minnesota
|74
|69
|.517
|—
|Los Angeles
|73
|70
|.510
|1
|Baltimore
|71
|71
|.500
|2½
|Kansas City
|71
|71
|.500
|2½
|Texas
|71
|71
|.500
|2½
|Seattle
|71
|72
|.497
|3
|Tampa Bay
|71
|73
|.493
|3½
|Toronto
|66
|77
|.462
|8
|Oakland
|62
|80
|.437
|11½
|Detroit
|60
|82
|.423
|13½
|Chicago
|56
|86
|.394
|17½
|Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1
Oakland 11, Houston 1, 1st game
Toronto 5, Detroit 4
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Oakland 11, Houston 4, 2nd game
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 8, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco 1
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 16, Texas 7
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 5-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-8), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-9) at Cleveland (Carrasco 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5) vs. Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 8-7) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Texas (Hamels 9-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 8-10), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|82
|60
|.577
|—
|Colorado
|77
|65
|.542
|—
|St. Louis
|75
|68
|.524
|2½
|Milwaukee
|75
|68
|.524
|2½
|Miami
|68
|75
|.476
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|67
|77
|.465
|11
|San Diego
|65
|78
|.455
|12½
|Atlanta
|64
|78
|.451
|13
|New York
|63
|80
|.441
|14½
|Cincinnati
|62
|82
|.431
|16
|Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 6, Miami 5
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 8, Arizona 7
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Cincinnati 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 10, Miami 8, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-4) at Arizona (Greinke 16-6), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.