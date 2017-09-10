All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|76
|65
|.539
|—
|Minnesota
|74
|68
|.521
|—
|Los Angeles
|72
|70
|.507
|2
|Texas
|71
|70
|.504
|2½
|Baltimore
|71
|71
|.500
|3
|Seattle
|71
|71
|.500
|3
|Kansas City
|70
|71
|.496
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|70
|73
|.490
|4½
|Toronto
|65
|77
|.458
|9
|Oakland
|62
|80
|.437
|12
|Detroit
|60
|81
|.426
|13½
|Chicago
|55
|86
|.390
|18½
|Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1
Oakland 11, Houston 1, 1st game
Toronto 5, Detroit 4
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Oakland 11, Houston 4, 2nd game
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 5-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-8), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-9) at Cleveland (Carrasco 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5) vs. Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 8-7) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Texas (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 8-10), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|82
|60
|.577
|—
|Colorado
|77
|65
|.542
|—
|St. Louis
|74
|68
|.521
|3
|Milwaukee
|74
|68
|.521
|3
|Miami
|68
|74
|.479
|9
|Pittsburgh
|67
|76
|.469
|10½
|San Diego
|65
|78
|.455
|12½
|Atlanta
|63
|78
|.447
|13½
|New York
|63
|79
|.444
|14
|Cincinnati
|61
|82
|.427
|16½
|Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 6, Miami 5
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 8, Arizona 7
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cole 11-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 11-10) at Arizona (Greinke 16-6), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
