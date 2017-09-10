All Times EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 3:56 pm 09/10/2017 03:56pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 76 65 .539
Minnesota 74 68 .521
Los Angeles 72 70 .507 2
Texas 71 70 .504
Baltimore 71 71 .500 3
Seattle 71 71 .500 3
Kansas City 70 71 .496
Tampa Bay 70 73 .490
Toronto 65 77 .458 9
Oakland 62 80 .437 12
Detroit 60 81 .426 13½
Chicago 55 86 .390 18½
Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1

Oakland 11, Houston 1, 1st game

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 11, Houston 4, 2nd game

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Jimenez 5-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-8), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-9) at Cleveland (Carrasco 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5) vs. Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 8-7) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Texas (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 8-10), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 82 60 .577
Colorado 77 65 .542
St. Louis 74 68 .521 3
Milwaukee 74 68 .521 3
Miami 68 74 .479 9
Pittsburgh 67 76 .469 10½
San Diego 65 78 .455 12½
Atlanta 63 78 .447 13½
New York 63 79 .444 14
Cincinnati 61 82 .427 16½
Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 8, Arizona 7

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Cole 11-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 11-10) at Arizona (Greinke 16-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

