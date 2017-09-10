All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 76 65 .539 — Minnesota 74 68 .521 — Los Angeles 72 70 .507 2 Texas 71 70 .504 2½ Baltimore 71 71 .500 3 Seattle 71 71 .500 3 Kansas City 70 71 .496 3½ Tampa Bay 70 73 .490 4½ Toronto 65 77 .458 9 Oakland 62 80 .437 12 Detroit 60 81 .426 13½ Chicago 55 86 .390 18½ Friday’s Games

Detroit 5, Toronto 4

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0

Texas 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

San Francisco 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

Oakland 9, Houston 8

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1

Oakland 11, Houston 1, 1st game

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 11, Houston 4, 2nd game

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Sanchez 3-3) at Toronto (Happ 7-10), 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 10-9) at Boston (Porcello 9-16), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Colon 6-11) at Kansas City (Vargas 14-10), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-7) at Texas (Griffin 6-5), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 12-3) at Oakland (Graveman 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hellickson 8-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 15-8), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Arizona 82 60 .577 — Colorado 76 65 .539 — St. Louis 74 68 .521 2½ Milwaukee 74 68 .521 2½ Miami 68 74 .479 8½ Pittsburgh 67 76 .469 10 San Diego 65 78 .455 12 Atlanta 63 78 .447 13 New York 63 79 .444 13½ Cincinnati 61 82 .427 16 Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1

Miami 7, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 9, Chicago White Sox 2

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 10, Arizona 6

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 8, Arizona 7

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Romano 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 14-9), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Despaigne 0-3) at Atlanta (Dickey 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 11-12) at St. Louis (Wacha 11-7), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 16-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Chatwood 6-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-7), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 7-9) at Arizona (Ray 12-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

