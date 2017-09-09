All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|76
|65
|.539
|—
|Minnesota
|74
|68
|.521
|—
|Los Angeles
|72
|69
|.511
|1½
|Texas
|71
|70
|.504
|2½
|Baltimore
|71
|71
|.500
|3
|Kansas City
|70
|71
|.496
|3½
|Seattle
|70
|71
|.496
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|70
|73
|.490
|4½
|Toronto
|65
|77
|.458
|9
|Oakland
|61
|80
|.433
|12½
|Detroit
|60
|81
|.426
|13½
|Chicago
|55
|86
|.390
|18½
|Friday’s Games
Detroit 5, Toronto 4
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0
Texas 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
San Francisco 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5
Oakland 9, Houston 8
Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1
Oakland 11, Houston 1, 1st game
Toronto 5, Detroit 4
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Houston at Oakland, 8:25 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Detroit (Sanchez 3-3) at Toronto (Happ 7-10), 1:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 10-9) at Boston (Porcello 9-16), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Colon 6-11) at Kansas City (Vargas 14-10), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-7) at Texas (Griffin 6-5), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 12-3) at Oakland (Graveman 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Hellickson 8-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 15-8), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|82
|59
|.582
|—
|Colorado
|76
|65
|.539
|—
|St. Louis
|74
|68
|.521
|2½
|Milwaukee
|74
|68
|.521
|2½
|Miami
|68
|74
|.479
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|67
|76
|.469
|10
|San Diego
|64
|78
|.451
|12½
|Atlanta
|63
|78
|.447
|13
|New York
|63
|79
|.444
|13½
|Cincinnati
|61
|82
|.427
|16
|Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1
Miami 7, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0
San Francisco 9, Chicago White Sox 2
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 10, Arizona 6
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 6, Miami 5
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 14-9), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Despaigne 0-3) at Atlanta (Dickey 9-9), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 11-12) at St. Louis (Wacha 11-7), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 16-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Chatwood 6-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-7), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 7-9) at Arizona (Ray 12-5), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.