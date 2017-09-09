All Times EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 11:12 pm 09/09/2017 11:12pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 76 65 .539
Minnesota 74 68 .521
Los Angeles 72 69 .511
Texas 71 70 .504
Baltimore 71 71 .500 3
Kansas City 70 71 .496
Seattle 70 71 .496
Tampa Bay 70 73 .490
Toronto 65 77 .458 9
Oakland 61 80 .433 12½
Detroit 60 81 .426 13½
Chicago 55 86 .390 18½
Friday’s Games

Detroit 5, Toronto 4

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0

Texas 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

San Francisco 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

Oakland 9, Houston 8

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1

Oakland 11, Houston 1, 1st game

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Houston at Oakland, 8:25 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Sanchez 3-3) at Toronto (Happ 7-10), 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 10-9) at Boston (Porcello 9-16), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Colon 6-11) at Kansas City (Vargas 14-10), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-7) at Texas (Griffin 6-5), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 12-3) at Oakland (Graveman 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hellickson 8-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 15-8), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 82 59 .582
Colorado 76 65 .539
St. Louis 74 68 .521
Milwaukee 74 68 .521
Miami 68 74 .479
Pittsburgh 67 76 .469 10
San Diego 64 78 .451 12½
Atlanta 63 78 .447 13
New York 63 79 .444 13½
Cincinnati 61 82 .427 16
Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1

Miami 7, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 9, Chicago White Sox 2

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 10, Arizona 6

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Romano 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 14-9), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Despaigne 0-3) at Atlanta (Dickey 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 11-12) at St. Louis (Wacha 11-7), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 16-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Chatwood 6-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-7), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 7-9) at Arizona (Ray 12-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

