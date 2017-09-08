All Times EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 11:02 pm 09/08/2017 11:02pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 75 64 .540
Minnesota 73 67 .521
Los Angeles 72 68 .514 1
Baltimore 71 70 .504
Texas 70 69 .504
Kansas City 69 70 .496
Tampa Bay 70 72 .493 4
Seattle 69 71 .493 4
Toronto 64 77 .454
Detroit 60 80 .429 13
Oakland 59 80 .424 13½
Chicago 54 85 .388 18½
Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Friday’s Games

Detroit 5, Toronto 4

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 8-9), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-6) at Texas (Cashner 9-9), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-6) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Bell 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-2) at Boston (Sale 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at Kansas City (Junis 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 10-2) at Oakland (Gossett 3-8), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Albers 3-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 82 58 .586
Colorado 75 65 .536
Milwaukee 73 68 .518
St. Louis 72 68 .514 3
Miami 68 73 .482
Pittsburgh 67 74 .475
San Diego 63 78 .447 12½
Atlanta 62 78 .443 13
New York 62 79 .440 13½
Cincinnati 61 81 .430 15
San Francisco 55 87 .387 21
Philadelphia 53 88 .376 22½
Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

San Diego 3, St. Louis 0

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

Friday’s Games

Washington 11, Philadelphia 10

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1

Miami 7, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-7), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Leiter Jr. 2-5) at Washington (Jackson 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Conley 6-7) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 7-10) at St. Louis (Martinez 11-10), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Chacin 12-10) at Arizona (Godley 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 14-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

