All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|75
|64
|.540
|—
|Minnesota
|73
|67
|.521
|—
|Los Angeles
|72
|68
|.514
|1
|Baltimore
|71
|70
|.504
|2½
|Texas
|70
|69
|.504
|2½
|Kansas City
|69
|70
|.496
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|70
|72
|.493
|4
|Seattle
|69
|71
|.493
|4
|Toronto
|64
|77
|.454
|9½
|Detroit
|60
|80
|.429
|13
|Oakland
|59
|80
|.424
|13½
|Chicago
|54
|85
|.388
|18½
|Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Detroit 5, Toronto 4
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 8-9), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-6) at Texas (Cashner 9-9), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Morton 11-6) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Bell 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-2) at Boston (Sale 15-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at Kansas City (Junis 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 10-2) at Oakland (Gossett 3-8), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Seattle (Albers 3-1), 9:10 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|82
|58
|.586
|—
|Colorado
|75
|65
|.536
|—
|Milwaukee
|73
|68
|.518
|2½
|St. Louis
|72
|68
|.514
|3
|Miami
|68
|73
|.482
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|67
|74
|.475
|8½
|San Diego
|63
|78
|.447
|12½
|Atlanta
|62
|78
|.443
|13
|New York
|62
|79
|.440
|13½
|Cincinnati
|61
|81
|.430
|15
|San Francisco
|55
|87
|.387
|21
|Philadelphia
|53
|88
|.376
|22½
|Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 4, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 6, Miami 5
San Diego 3, St. Louis 0
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 1
Washington 11, Philadelphia 10
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1
Miami 7, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-7), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Leiter Jr. 2-5) at Washington (Jackson 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Conley 6-7) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 7-10) at St. Louis (Martinez 11-10), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Chacin 12-10) at Arizona (Godley 7-7), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 14-2), 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___
