All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|75
|64
|.540
|—
|Minnesota
|73
|67
|.521
|—
|Los Angeles
|72
|68
|.514
|1
|Baltimore
|71
|69
|.507
|2
|Texas
|70
|69
|.504
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|70
|71
|.496
|3½
|Kansas City
|69
|70
|.496
|3½
|Seattle
|69
|71
|.493
|4
|Toronto
|64
|76
|.457
|9
|Detroit
|59
|80
|.424
|13½
|Oakland
|59
|80
|.424
|13½
|Chicago
|54
|85
|.388
|18½
|Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 6
Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 6, Toronto 1
Kansas City 13, Detroit 2
Atlanta 5, Texas 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 5, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Detroit (Farmer 3-2) at Toronto (Stroman 11-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Miley 8-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 9-8) at Boston (Pomeranz 14-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-10) at Texas (Perez 11-10), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 14-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-10), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (McHugh 2-2) at Oakland (Cotton 7-10), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12) at Seattle (Leake 8-12), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|82
|58
|.586
|—
|Colorado
|74
|65
|.532
|—
|St. Louis
|72
|68
|.514
|2½
|Milwaukee
|72
|68
|.514
|2½
|Miami
|67
|73
|.479
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|67
|74
|.475
|8
|Atlanta
|62
|77
|.446
|12
|San Diego
|63
|78
|.447
|12
|New York
|61
|79
|.436
|13½
|Cincinnati
|61
|80
|.433
|14
|San Francisco
|55
|87
|.387
|20½
|Philadelphia
|53
|87
|.379
|21½
|Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 1
Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3, 6 innings
Washington 8, Miami 1
Atlanta 5, Texas 4, 2nd game
San Francisco 11, Colorado 3
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 3, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 4, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 6, Miami 5
San Diego 3, St. Louis 0
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Thompson 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 13-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Garrett 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Urena 12-6) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-11), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 11-10), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 6-7) at St. Louis (Weaver 4-1), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lyles 0-2) at Arizona (Corbin 13-11), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 8-11), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
___
