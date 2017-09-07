All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 75 64 .540 — Minnesota 73 67 .521 — Los Angeles 72 68 .514 1 Baltimore 71 69 .507 2 Texas 70 69 .504 2½ Tampa Bay 70 71 .496 3½ Kansas City 69 70 .496 3½ Seattle 69 71 .493 4 Toronto 64 76 .457 9 Detroit 59 80 .424 13½ Oakland 59 80 .424 13½ Chicago 54 85 .388 18½ Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 6

Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 6, Toronto 1

Kansas City 13, Detroit 2

Atlanta 5, Texas 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 5, Seattle 3

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Farmer 3-2) at Toronto (Stroman 11-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 8-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 9-8) at Boston (Pomeranz 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-10) at Texas (Perez 11-10), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 14-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-10), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McHugh 2-2) at Oakland (Cotton 7-10), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12) at Seattle (Leake 8-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Arizona 82 58 .586 — Colorado 74 65 .532 — St. Louis 72 67 .518 2 Milwaukee 72 68 .514 2½ Miami 67 73 .479 7½ Pittsburgh 67 74 .475 8 Atlanta 62 77 .446 12 San Diego 62 78 .443 12½ New York 61 79 .436 13½ Cincinnati 61 80 .433 14 San Francisco 55 87 .387 20½ Philadelphia 53 87 .379 21½ Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 1

Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3, 6 innings

Washington 8, Miami 1

Atlanta 5, Texas 4, 2nd game

San Francisco 11, Colorado 3

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 3, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Thompson 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 13-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 12-6) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-11), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 11-10), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 6-7) at St. Louis (Weaver 4-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lyles 0-2) at Arizona (Corbin 13-11), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 8-11), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

