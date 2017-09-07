501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » All Times EDT

All Times EDT

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 11:16 pm 09/07/2017 11:16pm
Share
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 75 64 .540
Minnesota 73 67 .521
Los Angeles 72 68 .514 1
Baltimore 71 69 .507 2
Texas 70 69 .504
Tampa Bay 70 71 .496
Kansas City 69 70 .496
Seattle 69 71 .493 4
Toronto 64 76 .457 9
Detroit 59 80 .424 13½
Oakland 59 80 .424 13½
Chicago 54 85 .388 18½
Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 6

Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 6, Toronto 1

Kansas City 13, Detroit 2

Atlanta 5, Texas 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 5, Seattle 3

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Farmer 3-2) at Toronto (Stroman 11-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 8-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 9-8) at Boston (Pomeranz 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-10) at Texas (Perez 11-10), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 14-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-10), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McHugh 2-2) at Oakland (Cotton 7-10), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12) at Seattle (Leake 8-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 82 58 .586
Colorado 74 65 .532
St. Louis 72 67 .518 2
Milwaukee 72 68 .514
Miami 67 73 .479
Pittsburgh 67 74 .475 8
Atlanta 62 77 .446 12
San Diego 62 78 .443 12½
New York 61 79 .436 13½
Cincinnati 61 80 .433 14
San Francisco 55 87 .387 20½
Philadelphia 53 87 .379 21½
Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 1

Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3, 6 innings

Washington 8, Miami 1

Atlanta 5, Texas 4, 2nd game

San Francisco 11, Colorado 3

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 3, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Thompson 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 13-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 12-6) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-11), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 11-10), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 6-7) at St. Louis (Weaver 4-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lyles 0-2) at Arizona (Corbin 13-11), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 8-11), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News National News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?