All Times EDT

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 10:40 pm 09/06/2017 10:40pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 74 64 .536
Minnesota 72 67 .518
Los Angeles 72 68 .514 ½
Baltimore 71 68 .511 1
Texas 70 69 .504 2
Kansas City 69 69 .500
Tampa Bay 70 71 .496 3
Seattle 69 70 .496 3
Toronto 64 76 .457
Detroit 59 80 .424 13
Oakland 59 80 .424 13
Chicago 54 83 .394 17
Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Atlanta, ppd.

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Boston 3, Toronto 2, 19 innings

Detroit 13, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7, 10 innings

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 6

Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 6, Toronto 1

Kansas City 13, Detroit 2

Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 14-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 9-10) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 81 58 .583
Colorado 74 64 .536
Milwaukee 72 68 .514 3
St. Louis 71 67 .514 3
Miami 67 72 .482
Pittsburgh 67 73 .479 8
San Diego 62 77 .446 12½
Atlanta 60 77 .438 13½
Cincinnati 61 79 .436 14
New York 60 79 .432 14½
Philadelphia 53 86 .381 21½
San Francisco 54 87 .383 21½
Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 3

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 2, Miami 1

Colorado 9, San Francisco 6

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 8, San Diego 4

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 1

Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3, 6 innings

Washington 8, Miami 1

Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-10) at Washington (Roark 11-9), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Straily 9-8) at Atlanta (Newcomb 2-8), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 10-6) at San Diego (Richard 6-13), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 16-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

