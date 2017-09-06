All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|74
|64
|.536
|—
|Minnesota
|72
|67
|.518
|—
|Los Angeles
|72
|67
|.518
|—
|Baltimore
|71
|68
|.511
|1
|Texas
|70
|68
|.507
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|70
|71
|.496
|3
|Kansas City
|68
|69
|.496
|3
|Seattle
|69
|70
|.496
|3
|Toronto
|64
|75
|.460
|8
|Detroit
|59
|79
|.428
|12½
|Oakland
|58
|80
|.420
|13½
|Chicago
|54
|83
|.394
|17
|Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Atlanta, ppd.
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Boston 3, Toronto 2, 19 innings
Detroit 13, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7, 10 innings
Houston 3, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 6
Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 14-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 9-10) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|81
|58
|.583
|—
|Colorado
|74
|64
|.536
|—
|Milwaukee
|72
|68
|.514
|3
|St. Louis
|71
|67
|.514
|3
|Miami
|67
|71
|.486
|7
|Pittsburgh
|67
|72
|.482
|7½
|San Diego
|62
|77
|.446
|12½
|Atlanta
|60
|77
|.438
|13½
|Cincinnati
|61
|79
|.436
|14
|New York
|59
|79
|.428
|15
|Philadelphia
|53
|85
|.384
|21
|San Francisco
|54
|87
|.383
|21½
|Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Atlanta, ppd.
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 3
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 2, Miami 1
Colorado 9, San Francisco 6
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
St. Louis 8, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 1
Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-10) at Washington (Roark 11-9), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Straily 9-8) at Atlanta (Newcomb 2-8), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 10-6) at San Diego (Richard 6-13), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 16-2), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
