501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » All Times EDT

All Times EDT

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 4:54 pm 09/06/2017 04:54pm
Share
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 74 64 .536
Minnesota 72 67 .518
Los Angeles 72 67 .518
Baltimore 71 68 .511 1
Texas 69 68 .504 2
Tampa Bay 70 71 .496 3
Kansas City 68 69 .496 3
Seattle 69 70 .496 3
Toronto 64 75 .460 8
Detroit 59 79 .428 12½
Oakland 58 80 .420 13½
Chicago 54 83 .394 17
Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Atlanta, ppd.

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Boston 3, Toronto 2, 19 innings

Detroit 13, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7, 10 innings

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 6

Texas at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Kluber 14-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 9-10) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 81 58 .583
Colorado 74 64 .536
Milwaukee 72 68 .514 3
St. Louis 71 67 .514 3
Miami 67 71 .486 7
Pittsburgh 67 72 .482
San Diego 62 77 .446 12½
Atlanta 60 76 .441 13
Cincinnati 61 79 .436 14
New York 59 79 .428 15
Philadelphia 53 85 .384 21
San Francisco 54 87 .383 21½
Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Atlanta, ppd.

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 3

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 2, Miami 1

Colorado 9, San Francisco 6

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 8, San Diego 4

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 1

Texas at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-10) at Washington (Roark 11-9), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Straily 9-8) at Atlanta (Newcomb 2-8), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 10-6) at San Diego (Richard 6-13), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 16-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News National News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?