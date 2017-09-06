All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|74
|64
|.536
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|67
|.514
|—
|Los Angeles
|71
|67
|.514
|—
|Baltimore
|71
|68
|.511
|½
|Texas
|69
|68
|.504
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|70
|70
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|68
|69
|.496
|2½
|Seattle
|69
|70
|.496
|2½
|Toronto
|64
|75
|.460
|7½
|Detroit
|59
|79
|.428
|12
|Oakland
|58
|79
|.423
|12½
|Chicago
|54
|83
|.394
|16½
|Monday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Detroit 6
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 9, 11 innings
Houston 6, Seattle 2
Toronto 10, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 4
Texas 8, Atlanta 2
Texas at Atlanta, ppd.
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Boston 3, Toronto 2, 19 innings
Detroit 13, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 3, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Slegers 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 9-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 2-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4) at Oakland (Manaea 9-9), 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-9) at Baltimore (Gausman 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 7-10) at Detroit (Boyd 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 3-9) at Boston (Fister 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Seattle (Leake 8-12), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|81
|58
|.583
|—
|Colorado
|74
|64
|.536
|—
|Milwaukee
|72
|67
|.518
|2½
|St. Louis
|71
|67
|.514
|3
|Miami
|67
|71
|.486
|7
|Pittsburgh
|67
|72
|.482
|7½
|San Diego
|62
|77
|.446
|12½
|Atlanta
|60
|76
|.441
|13
|Cincinnati
|60
|79
|.432
|14½
|New York
|59
|79
|.428
|15
|Philadelphia
|53
|85
|.384
|21
|San Francisco
|54
|87
|.383
|21½
|Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 7
Colorado 4, San Francisco 3
Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 2, San Diego 0
Washington 7, Miami 2
Texas 8, Atlanta 2
Arizona 13, L.A. Dodgers 0
Texas at Atlanta, ppd.
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 3
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 2, Miami 1
Colorado 9, San Francisco 6
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
St. Louis 8, San Diego 4
Milwaukee (Garza 6-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-7), 12:35 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 9-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 2-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-11) at Pittsburgh (Cole 11-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 13-6) at Miami (Peters 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Cueto 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-9), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 12-6), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.