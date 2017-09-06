All Times EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 1:56 am 09/06/2017 01:56am
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 74 64 .536
Minnesota 71 67 .514
Los Angeles 71 67 .514
Baltimore 71 68 .511 ½
Texas 69 68 .504
Tampa Bay 70 70 .500 2
Kansas City 68 69 .496
Seattle 69 70 .496
Toronto 64 75 .460
Detroit 59 79 .428 12
Oakland 58 79 .423 12½
Chicago 54 83 .394 16½
Monday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Detroit 6

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 9, 11 innings

Houston 6, Seattle 2

Toronto 10, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 4

Texas 8, Atlanta 2

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Atlanta, ppd.

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Boston 3, Toronto 2, 19 innings

Detroit 13, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 3, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Slegers 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 9-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 2-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4) at Oakland (Manaea 9-9), 3:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-9) at Baltimore (Gausman 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 7-10) at Detroit (Boyd 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 3-9) at Boston (Fister 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Seattle (Leake 8-12), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 81 58 .583
Colorado 74 64 .536
Milwaukee 72 67 .518
St. Louis 71 67 .514 3
Miami 67 71 .486 7
Pittsburgh 67 72 .482
San Diego 62 77 .446 12½
Atlanta 60 76 .441 13
Cincinnati 60 79 .432 14½
New York 59 79 .428 15
Philadelphia 53 85 .384 21
San Francisco 54 87 .383 21½
Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 7

Colorado 4, San Francisco 3

Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 2, San Diego 0

Washington 7, Miami 2

Texas 8, Atlanta 2

Arizona 13, L.A. Dodgers 0

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Atlanta, ppd.

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 3

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 2, Miami 1

Colorado 9, San Francisco 6

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 8, San Diego 4

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Garza 6-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-7), 12:35 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 9-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 2-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-11) at Pittsburgh (Cole 11-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 13-6) at Miami (Peters 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cueto 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Walker 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 12-6), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

