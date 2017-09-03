All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|72
|63
|.533
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|64
|.526
|—
|Los Angeles
|70
|66
|.515
|1½
|Baltimore
|69
|67
|.507
|2½
|Seattle
|68
|68
|.500
|3½
|Texas
|67
|68
|.496
|4
|Tampa Bay
|68
|70
|.493
|4½
|Kansas City
|66
|68
|.493
|4½
|Toronto
|63
|73
|.463
|8½
|Oakland
|58
|77
|.430
|13
|Detroit
|58
|78
|.426
|13½
|Chicago
|54
|81
|.400
|17
|Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 17, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 4, 10 innings
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Oakland 6
Cleveland 11, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 6-2) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-8), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1) at Oakland (Smith 0-4), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 11-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 12-6) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 6-10) at Boston (Porcello 9-15), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 8-9) at Atlanta (Dickey 9-8), 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|78
|58
|.574
|—
|Colorado
|72
|63
|.533
|—
|Milwaukee
|72
|65
|.526
|1
|St. Louis
|68
|67
|.504
|4
|Miami
|67
|69
|.493
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|72
|.474
|8
|San Diego
|61
|75
|.449
|11½
|Atlanta
|60
|75
|.444
|12
|New York
|58
|77
|.430
|14
|Cincinnati
|58
|79
|.423
|15
|San Francisco
|54
|84
|.391
|19½
|Philadelphia
|52
|84
|.382
|20½
|Saturday’s Games
Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 14, Atlanta 12
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 1st game
San Francisco 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 0
Miami 10, Philadelphia 9
Washington 3, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 6, Colorado 2
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game
Philadelphia 3, Miami 1, 12 innings
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 7, Washington 2
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 8-3) at Cincinnati (Bailey 4-7), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Leiter Jr. 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Montero 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 4-13) at Colorado (Bettis 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 14-8) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 6-10), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 10-10) at San Diego (Perdomo 7-8), 4:40 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 11-4) at Miami (Conley 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 8-9) at Atlanta (Dickey 9-8), 7:35 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.