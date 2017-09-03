All Times EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 5:08 pm 09/03/2017 05:08pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 72 63 .533
Minnesota 71 64 .526
Los Angeles 70 66 .515
Baltimore 69 67 .507
Seattle 68 68 .500
Texas 67 68 .496 4
Tampa Bay 68 70 .493
Kansas City 66 68 .493
Toronto 63 73 .463
Oakland 58 77 .430 13
Detroit 58 78 .426 13½
Chicago 54 81 .400 17
Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 17, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 4, 10 innings

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Oakland 6

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 6-2) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-8), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Salazar 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1) at Oakland (Smith 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 11-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 12-6) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 6-10) at Boston (Porcello 9-15), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 8-9) at Atlanta (Dickey 9-8), 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 78 58 .574
Colorado 72 63 .533
Milwaukee 72 65 .526 1
St. Louis 68 67 .504 4
Miami 67 69 .493
Pittsburgh 65 72 .474 8
San Diego 61 75 .449 11½
Atlanta 60 75 .444 12
New York 58 77 .430 14
Cincinnati 58 79 .423 15
San Francisco 54 84 .391 19½
Philadelphia 52 84 .382 20½
Saturday’s Games

Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 14, Atlanta 12

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 1st game

San Francisco 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 0

Miami 10, Philadelphia 9

Washington 3, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 6, Colorado 2

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 2

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 8-3) at Cincinnati (Bailey 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Leiter Jr. 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Montero 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 4-13) at Colorado (Bettis 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 14-8) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 6-10), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 10-10) at San Diego (Perdomo 7-8), 4:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 11-4) at Miami (Conley 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 8-9) at Atlanta (Dickey 9-8), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

