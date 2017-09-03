All Times EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 4:00 am 09/03/2017 04:00am
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 72 63 .533
Minnesota 71 64 .526
Los Angeles 70 66 .515
Baltimore 69 67 .507
Seattle 68 68 .500
Tampa Bay 68 69 .496 4
Texas 67 68 .496 4
Kansas City 66 68 .493
Toronto 63 73 .463
Detroit 58 77 .430 13
Oakland 58 77 .430 13
Chicago 53 81 .396 17½
Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2, 1st game

Baltimore 1, Toronto 0, 13 innings

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0, 2nd game

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 9

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 6

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 17, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 4, 10 innings

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Oakland 6

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Anderson 2-3) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-7), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 4-10) at Minnesota (Santana 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-3) at Houston (Fiers 8-9), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Perez 10-10), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 3-7) at Seattle (Albers 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 11-6), 7:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 78 58 .574
Colorado 72 63 .533
Milwaukee 71 65 .522
St. Louis 68 67 .504 4
Miami 67 68 .496 5
Pittsburgh 64 72 .471
San Diego 61 75 .449 11½
Atlanta 59 75 .440 12½
New York 58 77 .430 14
Cincinnati 58 78 .426 14½
San Francisco 54 84 .391 19½
Philadelphia 51 84 .378 21
Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 2, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Milwaukee 1, Washington 0

Arizona 9, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0

St. Louis 11, San Francisco 6

Saturday’s Games

Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 14, Atlanta 12

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 1st game

San Francisco 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 0

Miami 10, Philadelphia 9

Washington 3, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 6, Colorado 2

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Thompson 1-1) at Miami (Urena 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-3) at Houston (Fiers 8-9), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Jackson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-6), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 6-7) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 3-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 14-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 7-8), 4:40 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

