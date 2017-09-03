All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|72
|63
|.533
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|64
|.526
|—
|Los Angeles
|70
|66
|.515
|1½
|Baltimore
|69
|67
|.507
|2½
|Seattle
|68
|68
|.500
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|68
|69
|.496
|4
|Texas
|67
|68
|.496
|4
|Kansas City
|66
|68
|.493
|4½
|Toronto
|63
|73
|.463
|8½
|Detroit
|58
|77
|.430
|13
|Oakland
|58
|77
|.430
|13
|Chicago
|53
|81
|.396
|17½
|Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Cleveland 3, Detroit 2, 1st game
Baltimore 1, Toronto 0, 13 innings
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 0, 2nd game
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 9
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 6
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 3, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 17, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 4, 10 innings
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Oakland 6
Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 2-3) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-7), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 4-10) at Minnesota (Santana 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-3) at Houston (Fiers 8-9), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Perez 10-10), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 3-7) at Seattle (Albers 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 11-6), 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|79
|58
|.577
|—
|Colorado
|72
|64
|.529
|—
|Milwaukee
|71
|65
|.522
|1
|St. Louis
|68
|67
|.504
|3½
|Miami
|67
|68
|.496
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|64
|72
|.471
|8
|San Diego
|61
|75
|.449
|11
|Atlanta
|59
|75
|.440
|12
|New York
|58
|77
|.430
|13½
|Cincinnati
|58
|78
|.426
|14
|San Francisco
|54
|84
|.391
|19
|Philadelphia
|51
|84
|.378
|20½
|Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 2, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Milwaukee 1, Washington 0
Arizona 9, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0
St. Louis 11, San Francisco 6
Houston 12, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 14, Atlanta 12
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 1st game
San Francisco 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 0
Miami 10, Philadelphia 9
Washington 3, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 6, Colorado 2
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game
Philadelphia (Thompson 1-1) at Miami (Urena 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-3) at Houston (Fiers 8-9), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Jackson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-6), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 6-7) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 3-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 14-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 7-8), 4:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
___
