Latest News » Sports » MLB News » All Times EDT

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 10:54 pm 09/01/2017 10:54pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 71 63 .530
Minnesota 70 63 .526
Los Angeles 69 65 .515
Baltimore 68 66 .507
Tampa Bay 68 68 .500
Texas 66 67 .496 4
Kansas City 65 67 .492
Seattle 66 68 .493
Toronto 62 72 .463
Oakland 58 75 .436 12
Detroit 58 76 .433 12½
Chicago 52 81 .391 18
Thursday’s Games

Houston 5, Texas 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 11, Baltimore 8

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2, 1st game

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Pomeranz 14-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-10), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-3) at Houston (Peacock 10-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Kluber 13-4) at Detroit (Zimmermann 8-11), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 11-6) at Baltimore (Miley 8-10), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Garcia 0-0) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-10), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12) at Texas (Griffin 6-5), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-3) at Houston (Morton 10-6), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Cotton 7-10) at Seattle (Gallardo 5-10), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 76 58 .567
Colorado 72 61 .541
Milwaukee 71 64 .526 2
St. Louis 67 66 .504 5
Miami 66 68 .493
Pittsburgh 63 72 .467 10
Atlanta 59 74 .444 13
San Diego 59 74 .444 13
New York 58 75 .436 14
Cincinnati 58 77 .430 15
San Francisco 53 83 .390 20½
Philadelphia 51 83 .381 21½
Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, Washington 3

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 2, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Milwaukee 1, Washington 0

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-3) at Houston (Peacock 10-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Sims 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-7), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stewart 0-0) at San Diego (Richard 6-13), 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 10-6) at San Francisco (Stratton 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-9) at Miami (Urena 12-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 12-11) at Colorado (Gray 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-3) at Houston (Morton 10-6), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 8-10) at San Diego (Lyles 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News National News Sports World News
