All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|71
|63
|.530
|—
|Minnesota
|70
|63
|.526
|—
|Los Angeles
|69
|65
|.515
|1½
|Baltimore
|68
|66
|.507
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|68
|68
|.500
|3½
|Texas
|66
|67
|.496
|4
|Kansas City
|65
|67
|.492
|4½
|Seattle
|66
|68
|.493
|4½
|Toronto
|62
|72
|.463
|8½
|Oakland
|58
|75
|.436
|12
|Detroit
|58
|76
|.433
|12½
|Chicago
|52
|81
|.391
|18
|Thursday’s Games
Houston 5, Texas 1
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 11, Baltimore 8
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 2
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Cleveland 3, Detroit 2, 1st game
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 0, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 14-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-10), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-3) at Houston (Peacock 10-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Kluber 13-4) at Detroit (Zimmermann 8-11), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 11-6) at Baltimore (Miley 8-10), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Garcia 0-0) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-10), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12) at Texas (Griffin 6-5), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-3) at Houston (Morton 10-6), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Cotton 7-10) at Seattle (Gallardo 5-10), 9:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|76
|58
|.567
|—
|Colorado
|72
|61
|.541
|—
|Milwaukee
|71
|64
|.526
|2
|St. Louis
|67
|66
|.504
|5
|Miami
|66
|68
|.493
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|63
|72
|.467
|10
|Atlanta
|59
|74
|.444
|13
|San Diego
|59
|74
|.444
|13
|New York
|58
|75
|.436
|14
|Cincinnati
|58
|77
|.430
|15
|San Francisco
|53
|83
|.390
|20½
|Philadelphia
|51
|83
|.381
|21½
|Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6, Washington 3
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 2
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 2, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Milwaukee 1, Washington 0
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-3) at Houston (Peacock 10-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Sims 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-7), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stewart 0-0) at San Diego (Richard 6-13), 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 10-6) at San Francisco (Stratton 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-9) at Miami (Urena 12-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 12-11) at Colorado (Gray 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-3) at Houston (Morton 10-6), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 8-10) at San Diego (Lyles 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
___
