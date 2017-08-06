Young’s 2 HRs, 5 RBIs carries Red Sox past White Sox 6-3

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Young hit two homers, including a tiebreaking three-run shot after the batter in front was walked intentionally, to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Young added an RBI double and had a solo homer to help the AL East-leading Red Sox complete a four-game sweep of the White Sox.

Chicago lost its sixth consecutive game, and 23rd in its last 27. The White Sox were swept in a four-game series in Fenway Park for the first time since July of 1988.

Doug Fister (2-5) allowed three runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out a season-high seven for his second straight win. Craig Kimbrel, the third reliever, pitched the ninth for his 27th save.

Mike Pelfrey (3-10) gave up six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He’s 0-5 with a 7.78 ERA in his last eight starts.

With the score tied in the fifth, Sandy Leon was on second with two outs after a leadoff double when Chicago manager Rick Renteria intentionally walked left-handed batting Andrew Benintendi to have Pelfrey face the right-handed hitting Young, who already had a homer over and double off the Green Monster.

Young belted the second pitch just inside the left-field foul pole.

The White Sox opened the second with four straight hits to take a 3-2 edge. Yolmer Sanchez and Tim Anderson had consecutive RBI singles before Alen Hanson’s sacrifice fly.

Young’s double tied it at 3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Matt Davidson was a late scratch after being listed as the DH, missing his fifth straight game with a bruised right wrist. Tyler Saladino took his place and doubled his first at-bat.

Red Sox: Manager John Farrell said RF Mookie Betts got: “A well-deserved” day off, with Young replacing him in right. Betts has played in 107 of the club’s 112 games. . DH Hanley Ramirez missed his second straight with soreness in both obliques, but Farrell said: “This is not a DL situation.”

POWER SURGE

It was Boston’s season-high fifth consecutive multi-homer game, and the 15th of Young’s career.

The Red Sox went ahead 2-0 in the first on the homers by Nunez and Young.

Nunez’s went into the center-field bleachers and Young’s completely left Fenway, clearing a billboard over Monster seats.

EXTRA WORK

The White Sox took infield practice — a rarity around the majors, especially on Sunday mornings — that wrapped up about 90 minutes before the first pitch.

HOLYWOOD COMMENTARY

Actor Matt Damon visited the Red Sox NESN TV broadcast.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Off Monday. LHP Derek Holland (5-11, 5.29 ERA) is set to start when they open a three-game home series against AL West-leading Houston on Tuesday. He’s 1-8 with a 7.96 ERA in his last 12 starts.

Red Sox: Following an off-day, LHP Chris Sale (13-4, 2.70) is slated to take his major-league leading 216 strikeouts into the opener of a two-game series Tuesday at the Tampa Bay Rays. The ace is coming off a rough outing when he gave up seven runs in five innings against Cleveland.

