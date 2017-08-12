Yankees put RHP Tanaka on DL with shoulder inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have put right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the 10-day disabled list because of shoulder inflammation.

The Yankees made the move Saturday before hosting the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox. Righty Giovanny Gallegos was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“I don’t think this will be too long,” manager Joe Girardi said.

A day earlier, the playoff-contending Yankees put starter CC Sabathia on the DL because of inflammation in his right knee.

Tanaka issued a career-high five walks in four-plus innings at Toronto on Wednesday. After the game, Tanaka told the team he was ailing.

“We decided he needs a break,” Girardi said.

Girardi said there is nothing structurally wrong with Tanaka. Rather, Tanaka was feeling more fatigued.

Tanaka won’t throw for five days while doing strengthening exercises.

“I think our plan right now is to rest it for a little bit,” Tanaka said through a translator. “I’m not looking to be away for a long time.”

The former Japanese ace is 8-10 with a career-high 4.92 ERA in 23 starts during an up-and-down season. The 28-year-old was scheduled to start Monday night when the New York Mets play at Yankee Stadium.

Girardi said Bryan Mitchell and Luis Cessa are candidates to pitch in Tanaka’s place. Jordan Montgomery, who is 7-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 21 starts for the Yankees this year, was recently recalled from Triple-A and set to pitch Sunday night against Red Sox ace Chris Sale.

