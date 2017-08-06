501.5
Yankees place Matt Holliday on disabled list with back issue

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 11:25 am 08/06/2017 11:25am
CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees have placed slumping slugger Matt Holliday on the disabled list with a lower back issue.

The move with the designated hitter was expected after Holliday tweaked his back while swinging on Friday night. He didn’t play in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians so he could get more treatment and be evaluated by the club’s medical staff.

Holliday is batting just .136 (11 of 81) with one homer and four RBIs since July 14. Before Saturday, he had just four hits in his past 23 at-bats.

The club recalled first baseman Garrett Cooper from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Holliday’s roster spot.

The 37-year-old Holliday is batting .229 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs in 88 games. This is his second DL stint this season. He missed the final 14 games of the first half with a viral infection.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

