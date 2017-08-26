501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Yankees 6, Mariners 3

Yankees 6, Mariners 3

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 4:44 pm 08/26/2017 04:44pm
Share
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .301
Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .270
a-Valencia ph-1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .264
Cruz dh 2 1 0 0 1 0 .289
Seager 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .257
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Heredia cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280
Motter 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .205
b-Cano ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Ruiz c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .213
Totals 34 3 6 3 2 12
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .259
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .280
Sanchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .306
Castro 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .306
Bird 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .113
Headley 3b 1 1 0 0 2 0 .274
Frazier 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Ellsbury cf 4 1 2 4 0 0 .241
Romine c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Totals 30 6 8 6 7 6
Seattle 001 000 020—3 6 0
New York 010 300 20x—6 8 1

a-doubled for Alonso in the 8th. b-grounded out for Motter in the 8th.

E_Headley (13). LOB_Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B_Valencia (19). HR_Ruiz (2), off Gray; Ellsbury (7), off Gallardo. RBIs_Seager (68), Heredia (24), Ruiz (10), Castro 2 (47), Ellsbury 4 (31). SB_Motter (11), Gardner (18). S_Headley.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Segura, Seager, Gamel, Cano); New York 4 (Judge, Gregorius, Headley 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; New York 3 for 10.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallardo, L, 5-10 5 2-3 4 4 4 5 4 96 5.78
Lawrence 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 2 66 6.51
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 8-8 7 3 1 1 2 9 106 3.26
Shreve 0 2 2 1 0 0 11 3.06
Kahnle, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.98
Betances, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.20

Shreve pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 1-0, Kahnle 2-1. HBP_Gray 2 (Cruz,Seager). WP_Gray, Gallardo.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:25. A_39,810 (49,642).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?