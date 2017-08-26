Yankees 6, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|a-Valencia ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Motter 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|b-Cano ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|2
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Sanchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.306
|Bird 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.113
|Headley 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|Frazier 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Ellsbury cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.241
|Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|7
|6
|Seattle
|001
|000
|020—3
|6
|0
|New York
|010
|300
|20x—6
|8
|1
a-doubled for Alonso in the 8th. b-grounded out for Motter in the 8th.
E_Headley (13). LOB_Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B_Valencia (19). HR_Ruiz (2), off Gray; Ellsbury (7), off Gallardo. RBIs_Seager (68), Heredia (24), Ruiz (10), Castro 2 (47), Ellsbury 4 (31). SB_Motter (11), Gardner (18). S_Headley.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Segura, Seager, Gamel, Cano); New York 4 (Judge, Gregorius, Headley 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; New York 3 for 10.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo, L, 5-10
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|96
|5.78
|Lawrence
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|66
|6.51
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 8-8
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|106
|3.26
|Shreve
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.06
|Kahnle, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.98
|Betances, S, 10-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.20
Shreve pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 1-0, Kahnle 2-1. HBP_Gray 2 (Cruz,Seager). WP_Gray, Gallardo.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:25. A_39,810 (49,642).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.