Yankees 6, Mariners 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .301 Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .270 a-Valencia ph-1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .264 Cruz dh 2 1 0 0 1 0 .289 Seager 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .257 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Heredia cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280 Motter 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .205 b-Cano ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Ruiz c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .213 Totals 34 3 6 3 2 12

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .259 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .280 Sanchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .306 Castro 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .306 Bird 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .113 Headley 3b 1 1 0 0 2 0 .274 Frazier 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Ellsbury cf 4 1 2 4 0 0 .241 Romine c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Totals 30 6 8 6 7 6

Seattle 001 000 020—3 6 0 New York 010 300 20x—6 8 1

a-doubled for Alonso in the 8th. b-grounded out for Motter in the 8th.

E_Headley (13). LOB_Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B_Valencia (19). HR_Ruiz (2), off Gray; Ellsbury (7), off Gallardo. RBIs_Seager (68), Heredia (24), Ruiz (10), Castro 2 (47), Ellsbury 4 (31). SB_Motter (11), Gardner (18). S_Headley.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Segura, Seager, Gamel, Cano); New York 4 (Judge, Gregorius, Headley 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; New York 3 for 10.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallardo, L, 5-10 5 2-3 4 4 4 5 4 96 5.78 Lawrence 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 2 66 6.51 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 8-8 7 3 1 1 2 9 106 3.26 Shreve 0 2 2 1 0 0 11 3.06 Kahnle, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.98 Betances, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.20

Shreve pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 1-0, Kahnle 2-1. HBP_Gray 2 (Cruz,Seager). WP_Gray, Gallardo.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:25. A_39,810 (49,642).

