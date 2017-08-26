Yankees 6, Mariners 3

Seattle New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Segura ss 5 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 1 3 0 Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Vlencia ph-1b 2 1 1 0 G.Sanch dh 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 2 1 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 1 St.Cstr 2b 3 1 1 2 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Bird 1b 2 1 1 0 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 Headley 3b 1 1 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 1 1 T.Frzer 3b 0 0 0 0 Motter 2b 3 0 1 0 Ellsbry cf 4 1 2 4 Cano ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 4 1 1 0 C.Ruiz c 4 1 2 1 Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 30 6 8 6

Seattle 001 000 020—3 New York 010 300 20x—6

E_Headley (13). LOB_Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B_Valencia (19). HR_C.Ruiz (2), Ellsbury (7). SB_Motter (11), Gardner (18). S_Headley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Gallardo L,5-10 5 2-3 4 4 4 5 4 Lawrence 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 2 New York Gray W,8-8 7 3 1 1 2 9 Shreve 0 2 2 1 0 0 Kahnle H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1 Betances S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2

Shreve pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Gray (Cruz), by Gray (Seager). WP_Gray, Gallardo.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:25. A_39,810 (49,642).

