Yankees 6, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|St.Cstr 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Headley 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|T.Frzer 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Motter 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ellsbry cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Cano ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|Seattle
|001
|000
|020—3
|New York
|010
|300
|20x—6
E_Headley (13). LOB_Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B_Valencia (19). HR_C.Ruiz (2), Ellsbury (7). SB_Motter (11), Gardner (18). S_Headley (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gallardo L,5-10
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Lawrence
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|New York
|Gray W,8-8
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Shreve
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kahnle H,12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Betances S,10-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Shreve pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Gray (Cruz), by Gray (Seager). WP_Gray, Gallardo.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:25. A_39,810 (49,642).
