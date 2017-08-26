501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Yankees 6, Mariners 3

Yankees 6, Mariners 3

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 4:44 pm 08/26/2017 04:44pm
Share
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Segura ss 5 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 1 3 0
Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 0 0 0
Vlencia ph-1b 2 1 1 0 G.Sanch dh 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 2 1 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0
K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 1 St.Cstr 2b 3 1 1 2
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Bird 1b 2 1 1 0
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 Headley 3b 1 1 0 0
Heredia cf 4 0 1 1 T.Frzer 3b 0 0 0 0
Motter 2b 3 0 1 0 Ellsbry cf 4 1 2 4
Cano ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 4 1 1 0
C.Ruiz c 4 1 2 1
Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 30 6 8 6
Seattle 001 000 020—3
New York 010 300 20x—6

E_Headley (13). LOB_Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B_Valencia (19). HR_C.Ruiz (2), Ellsbury (7). SB_Motter (11), Gardner (18). S_Headley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gallardo L,5-10 5 2-3 4 4 4 5 4
Lawrence 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 2
New York
Gray W,8-8 7 3 1 1 2 9
Shreve 0 2 2 1 0 0
Kahnle H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1
Betances S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2

Shreve pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Gray (Cruz), by Gray (Seager). WP_Gray, Gallardo.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:25. A_39,810 (49,642).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?