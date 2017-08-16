501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Yankees 5, Mets 3

Yankees 5, Mets 3

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 10:34 pm 08/16/2017 10:34pm
Share
New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ellsbury cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .240
Hicks lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .279
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Frazier ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Judge rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .291
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 2 1 0 .308
Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .274
Headley 3b-1b 2 1 2 1 1 0 .274
Cooper 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .326
Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Torreyes 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .293
Garcia p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .152
Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gardner ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Totals 33 5 8 5 5 5
New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lagares cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .276
Cabrera 2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Cespedes lf 2 1 0 1 1 2 .278
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
d’Arnaud 3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .225
Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Rivera c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .230
Gsellman p 1 0 1 0 1 0 .167
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Nimmo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Bradford p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 6 3 3 8
New York (A) 010 101 200—5 8 0
New York (N) 100 011 000—3 6 0

a-out on sacrifice bunt for Kahnle in the 7th. b-struck out for Sewald in the 7th. c-popped out for Warren in the 9th.

LOB_New York (A) 8, New York (N) 5. 2B_Gregorius (19), Headley (27), Torreyes (11), Lagares (6), Conforto (20). HR_Judge (37), off Gsellman; Rivera (8), off Garcia. RBIs_Judge (80), Gregorius 2 (58), Headley (46), Cooper (6), Cespedes (38), d’Arnaud (37), Rivera (23). SB_Ellsbury (16). SF_Headley, Cespedes, d’Arnaud. S_Gardner.

Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 6 (Ellsbury, Gregorius, Sanchez 2, Cooper 2); New York (N) 1 (Rosario). RISP_New York (A) 1 for 10; New York (N) 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Judge, Cooper, Cabrera. GIDP_Smith.

DP_New York (A) 1 (Gregorius, Headley, Cooper).

New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 3 91 4.52
Kahnle, W, 2-3, BS, 5-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.27
Warren, H, 10 2 1 0 0 0 3 33 1.73
Robertson, S, 14-16 1 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.25
New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gsellman 5 1-3 4 3 2 3 2 87 5.98
Sewald, L, 0-5 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 32 4.21
Bradford 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 7 3.68
Smoker 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.98
Goeddel 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.72

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 2-1, Sewald 3-1, Smoker 2-0. WP_Gsellman, Robertson. PB_Rivera (3).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:13. A_42,260 (41,922).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?