Yankees 5, Mets 3

New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ellsbury cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .240 Hicks lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .279 Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Frazier ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Judge rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .291 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 2 1 0 .308 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Headley 3b-1b 2 1 2 1 1 0 .274 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .326 Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Torreyes 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .293 Garcia p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .152 Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gardner ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Totals 33 5 8 5 5 5

New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lagares cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .276 Cabrera 2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Cespedes lf 2 1 0 1 1 2 .278 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 d’Arnaud 3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .225 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Rivera c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .230 Gsellman p 1 0 1 0 1 0 .167 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Nimmo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Bradford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 3 6 3 3 8

New York (A) 010 101 200—5 8 0 New York (N) 100 011 000—3 6 0

a-out on sacrifice bunt for Kahnle in the 7th. b-struck out for Sewald in the 7th. c-popped out for Warren in the 9th.

LOB_New York (A) 8, New York (N) 5. 2B_Gregorius (19), Headley (27), Torreyes (11), Lagares (6), Conforto (20). HR_Judge (37), off Gsellman; Rivera (8), off Garcia. RBIs_Judge (80), Gregorius 2 (58), Headley (46), Cooper (6), Cespedes (38), d’Arnaud (37), Rivera (23). SB_Ellsbury (16). SF_Headley, Cespedes, d’Arnaud. S_Gardner.

Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 6 (Ellsbury, Gregorius, Sanchez 2, Cooper 2); New York (N) 1 (Rosario). RISP_New York (A) 1 for 10; New York (N) 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Judge, Cooper, Cabrera. GIDP_Smith.

DP_New York (A) 1 (Gregorius, Headley, Cooper).

New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 3 91 4.52 Kahnle, W, 2-3, BS, 5-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.27 Warren, H, 10 2 1 0 0 0 3 33 1.73 Robertson, S, 14-16 1 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.25 New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gsellman 5 1-3 4 3 2 3 2 87 5.98 Sewald, L, 0-5 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 32 4.21 Bradford 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 7 3.68 Smoker 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.98 Goeddel 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.72

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 2-1, Sewald 3-1, Smoker 2-0. WP_Gsellman, Robertson. PB_Rivera (3).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:13. A_42,260 (41,922).

