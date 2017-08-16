Yankees 5, Mets 3

|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ellsbury cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Frazier ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.308
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Headley 3b-1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.326
|Robertson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torreyes 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Garcia p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gardner ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|5
|5
|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lagares cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Cabrera 2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Cespedes lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.278
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|d’Arnaud 3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b-2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Rivera c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Gsellman p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Nimmo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Bradford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|3
|8
|New York (A)
|010
|101
|200—5
|8
|0
|New York (N)
|100
|011
|000—3
|6
|0
a-out on sacrifice bunt for Kahnle in the 7th. b-struck out for Sewald in the 7th. c-popped out for Warren in the 9th.
LOB_New York (A) 8, New York (N) 5. 2B_Gregorius (19), Headley (27), Torreyes (11), Lagares (6), Conforto (20). HR_Judge (37), off Gsellman; Rivera (8), off Garcia. RBIs_Judge (80), Gregorius 2 (58), Headley (46), Cooper (6), Cespedes (38), d’Arnaud (37), Rivera (23). SB_Ellsbury (16). SF_Headley, Cespedes, d’Arnaud. S_Gardner.
Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 6 (Ellsbury, Gregorius, Sanchez 2, Cooper 2); New York (N) 1 (Rosario). RISP_New York (A) 1 for 10; New York (N) 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Judge, Cooper, Cabrera. GIDP_Smith.
DP_New York (A) 1 (Gregorius, Headley, Cooper).
|New York (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|91
|4.52
|Kahnle, W, 2-3, BS, 5-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.27
|Warren, H, 10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|1.73
|Robertson, S, 14-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.25
|New York (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gsellman
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|3
|2
|87
|5.98
|Sewald, L, 0-5
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|32
|4.21
|Bradford
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.68
|Smoker
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.98
|Goeddel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 2-1, Sewald 3-1, Smoker 2-0. WP_Gsellman, Robertson. PB_Rivera (3).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:13. A_42,260 (41,922).
