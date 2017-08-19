501.5
Yankees 4, Red Sox 3

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 10:34 pm 08/19/2017 10:34pm
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .253
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .270
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .285
Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Headley 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Gregorius ss 4 1 3 0 0 1 .312
Frazier 3b 3 2 1 1 0 1 .212
Austin dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .286
1-Ellsbury pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Torreyes 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .287
Totals 35 4 9 4 2 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nunez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Ramirez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Young dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
a-Moreland ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .247
Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .277
Devers 3b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .364
Leon c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .233
2-Holt pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .258
Totals 34 3 6 3 2 11
New York 030 001 000—4 9 0
Boston 000 020 100—3 6 3

a-pinch hit for Young in the 8th.

1-ran for Austin in the 9th. 2-ran for Leon in the 9th.

E_Bogaerts (14), Leon (4), Kelly (1). LOB_New York 8, Boston 6. 2B_Hicks (17), Gregorius (20), Austin (1), Betts (35), Ramirez (16). HR_Austin (2), off Sale; Frazier (21), off Sale; Devers (8), off Warren. RBIs_Frazier (57), Austin 3 (5), Devers (16), Leon (32), Bradley Jr. (50). CS_Holt (1). S_Torreyes.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Judge, Sanchez, Frazier); Boston 4 (Nunez, Young, Bogaerts 2). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Boston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Leon. GIDP_Headley.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Nunez, Ramirez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, W, 10-5 6 4 2 2 1 4 80 3.99
Warren, H, 11 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 15 1.88
Robertson, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 20 2.19
Betances, S, 9-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.11
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, L, 14-5 7 7 4 4 1 9 117 2.62
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.45
Hembree 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.61
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.68
Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 2.50

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-0, Kelly 1-0. HBP_Sale (Frazier). WP_Barnes, Robertson, Betances.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:09. A_37,274 (37,499).

