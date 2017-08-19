Yankees 4, Red Sox 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.285
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Headley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Frazier 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Austin dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.286
|1-Ellsbury pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Torreyes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nunez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Ramirez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Young dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|a-Moreland ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.364
|Leon c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|2-Holt pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|2
|11
|New York
|030
|001
|000—4
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|020
|100—3
|6
|3
a-pinch hit for Young in the 8th.
1-ran for Austin in the 9th. 2-ran for Leon in the 9th.
E_Bogaerts (14), Leon (4), Kelly (1). LOB_New York 8, Boston 6. 2B_Hicks (17), Gregorius (20), Austin (1), Betts (35), Ramirez (16). HR_Austin (2), off Sale; Frazier (21), off Sale; Devers (8), off Warren. RBIs_Frazier (57), Austin 3 (5), Devers (16), Leon (32), Bradley Jr. (50). CS_Holt (1). S_Torreyes.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Judge, Sanchez, Frazier); Boston 4 (Nunez, Young, Bogaerts 2). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Boston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Leon. GIDP_Headley.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Nunez, Ramirez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, W, 10-5
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|80
|3.99
|Warren, H, 11
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|1.88
|Robertson, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|2.19
|Betances, S, 9-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.11
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, L, 14-5
|7
|7
|4
|4
|1
|9
|117
|2.62
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.45
|Hembree
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.61
|Scott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.68
|Kelly
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|2.50
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-0, Kelly 1-0. HBP_Sale (Frazier). WP_Barnes, Robertson, Betances.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:09. A_37,274 (37,499).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.