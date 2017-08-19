Yankees 4, Red Sox 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .253 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .270 Judge rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .285 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Headley 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Gregorius ss 4 1 3 0 0 1 .312 Frazier 3b 3 2 1 1 0 1 .212 Austin dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .286 1-Ellsbury pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Torreyes 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .287 Totals 35 4 9 4 2 10

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nunez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Ramirez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Young dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 a-Moreland ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .247 Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .277 Devers 3b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .364 Leon c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .233 2-Holt pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .258 Totals 34 3 6 3 2 11

New York 030 001 000—4 9 0 Boston 000 020 100—3 6 3

a-pinch hit for Young in the 8th.

1-ran for Austin in the 9th. 2-ran for Leon in the 9th.

E_Bogaerts (14), Leon (4), Kelly (1). LOB_New York 8, Boston 6. 2B_Hicks (17), Gregorius (20), Austin (1), Betts (35), Ramirez (16). HR_Austin (2), off Sale; Frazier (21), off Sale; Devers (8), off Warren. RBIs_Frazier (57), Austin 3 (5), Devers (16), Leon (32), Bradley Jr. (50). CS_Holt (1). S_Torreyes.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Judge, Sanchez, Frazier); Boston 4 (Nunez, Young, Bogaerts 2). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Boston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Leon. GIDP_Headley.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Nunez, Ramirez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia, W, 10-5 6 4 2 2 1 4 80 3.99 Warren, H, 11 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 15 1.88 Robertson, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 20 2.19 Betances, S, 9-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.11 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, L, 14-5 7 7 4 4 1 9 117 2.62 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.45 Hembree 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.61 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.68 Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 2.50

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-0, Kelly 1-0. HBP_Sale (Frazier). WP_Barnes, Robertson, Betances.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:09. A_37,274 (37,499).

