Yankees 11, Blue Jays 5

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 11:02 pm 08/09/2017 11:02pm
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 0 1 0 J.Btsta rf 5 1 1 1
Headley dh 5 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 2 0 1 1
Judge rf 4 1 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 5 3 3 1 Pearce dh 3 1 1 1
G.Sanch c 5 2 2 1 Pillar cf 5 0 1 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 4 3 3 Aoki lf 4 0 1 1
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 Barney 2b 3 1 0 0
Ellsbry cf 5 0 1 2 Carrera ph 0 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 5 1 4 2 Rfsnydr 2b 0 0 0 0
Trreyes 2b-3b 5 0 2 2 Goins ss 3 1 1 1
R.Lopez c 2 1 0 0
Totals 43 11 17 11 Totals 31 5 6 5
New York 021 030 023—11
Toronto 011 012 000— 5

E_G.Sanchez (11). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Gardner (18), Gregorius (17), T.Frazier (16), Ellsbury (10), Cooper (4), Pillar (26), Goins (15). HR_Gregorius (18), G.Sanchez (18), T.Frazier (19), J.Bautista (18). SF_Pearce (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka 4 2 3 2 5 2
Green W,2-0 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3
Kahnle H,10 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Robertson H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Betances H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
Warren 1 1 0 0 1 1
Toronto
Tepesch L,0-2 4 1-3 8 5 5 1 4
Campos 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1
Leone 1 1 1 1 0 0
Howell 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cole 1 6 4 4 1 1
Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Tanaka pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

Leone pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Betances (Carrera), by Cole (Frazier). WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:44. A_39,554 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News National News Sports World News
