Yankees 11, Blue Jays 5

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 5 0 1 0 J.Btsta rf 5 1 1 1 Headley dh 5 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 2 0 1 1 Judge rf 4 1 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 5 3 3 1 Pearce dh 3 1 1 1 G.Sanch c 5 2 2 1 Pillar cf 5 0 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 4 3 3 Aoki lf 4 0 1 1 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 Barney 2b 3 1 0 0 Ellsbry cf 5 0 1 2 Carrera ph 0 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 5 1 4 2 Rfsnydr 2b 0 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b-3b 5 0 2 2 Goins ss 3 1 1 1 R.Lopez c 2 1 0 0 Totals 43 11 17 11 Totals 31 5 6 5

New York 021 030 023—11 Toronto 011 012 000— 5

E_G.Sanchez (11). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Gardner (18), Gregorius (17), T.Frazier (16), Ellsbury (10), Cooper (4), Pillar (26), Goins (15). HR_Gregorius (18), G.Sanchez (18), T.Frazier (19), J.Bautista (18). SF_Pearce (3).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Tanaka 4 2 3 2 5 2 Green W,2-0 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 Kahnle H,10 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Robertson H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Betances H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1 Warren 1 1 0 0 1 1 Toronto Tepesch L,0-2 4 1-3 8 5 5 1 4 Campos 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1 Leone 1 1 1 1 0 0 Howell 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cole 1 6 4 4 1 1 Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Tanaka pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

Leone pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Betances (Carrera), by Cole (Frazier). WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:44. A_39,554 (49,282).

