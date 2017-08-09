Yankees 11, Blue Jays 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Headley dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Gregorius ss
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Sanchez c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Frazier 3b
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.213
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Ellsbury cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Cooper 1b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.364
|Torreyes 2b-3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Totals
|43
|11
|17
|11
|2
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.249
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.296
|Pearce dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Pillar cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Aoki lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Barney 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|a-Carrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Refsnyder 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Goins ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Lopez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|7
|9
|New York
|021
|030
|023—11
|17
|1
|Toronto
|011
|012
|000—
|5
|6
|0
a-hit by pitch for Barney in the 8th.
E_Sanchez (11). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Gardner (18), Gregorius (17), Frazier (16), Ellsbury (10), Cooper (4), Pillar (26), Goins (15). HR_Sanchez (18), off Tepesch; Frazier (19), off Tepesch; Gregorius (18), off Tepesch; Bautista (18), off Tanaka. RBIs_Gregorius (55), Sanchez (53), Frazier 3 (52), Ellsbury 2 (23), Cooper 2 (5), Torreyes 2 (30), Bautista (50), Donaldson (41), Pearce (33), Aoki (22), Goins (41). SF_Pearce.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gardner, Judge, Gregorius, Cooper); Toronto 4 (Smoak, Pillar 2, Goins). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Ellsbury, Aoki. GIDP_Goins.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Cooper).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|4
|2
|3
|2
|5
|2
|88
|4.92
|Green, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|27
|2.06
|Kahnle, H, 10
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.38
|Robertson, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.44
|Betances, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.36
|Warren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.89
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tepesch, L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|81
|9.00
|Campos
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.89
|Loup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.71
|Leone
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.63
|Howell
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|8.10
|Cole
|1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|41
|36.00
|Barnes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.13
Tanaka pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Leone pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Kahnle 1-1, Campos 2-2, Howell 1-0, Cole 1-1, Barnes 1-0. HBP_Betances (Carrera), Cole (Frazier). WP_Kahnle.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:44. A_39,554 (49,282).
