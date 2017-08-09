501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Yankees 11, Blue Jays 5

Yankees 11, Blue Jays 5

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 11:02 pm 08/09/2017 11:02pm
Share
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 0 1 0 1 1 .257
Headley dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .272
Judge rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .294
Gregorius ss 5 3 3 1 0 0 .311
Sanchez c 5 2 2 1 0 2 .265
Frazier 3b 4 4 3 3 0 0 .213
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .128
Ellsbury cf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .243
Cooper 1b 5 1 4 2 0 0 .364
Torreyes 2b-3b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .289
Totals 43 11 17 11 2 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista rf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .216
Donaldson 3b 2 0 1 1 3 0 .249
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 1 4 .296
Pearce dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .267
Pillar cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .245
Aoki lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270
Barney 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .230
a-Carrera ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Refsnyder 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Goins ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .221
Lopez c 2 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Totals 31 5 6 5 7 9
New York 021 030 023—11 17 1
Toronto 011 012 000— 5 6 0

a-hit by pitch for Barney in the 8th.

E_Sanchez (11). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Gardner (18), Gregorius (17), Frazier (16), Ellsbury (10), Cooper (4), Pillar (26), Goins (15). HR_Sanchez (18), off Tepesch; Frazier (19), off Tepesch; Gregorius (18), off Tepesch; Bautista (18), off Tanaka. RBIs_Gregorius (55), Sanchez (53), Frazier 3 (52), Ellsbury 2 (23), Cooper 2 (5), Torreyes 2 (30), Bautista (50), Donaldson (41), Pearce (33), Aoki (22), Goins (41). SF_Pearce.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gardner, Judge, Gregorius, Cooper); Toronto 4 (Smoak, Pillar 2, Goins). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ellsbury, Aoki. GIDP_Goins.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Cooper).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka 4 2 3 2 5 2 88 4.92
Green, W, 2-0 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 27 2.06
Kahnle, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.38
Robertson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.44
Betances, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.36
Warren 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.89
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tepesch, L, 0-2 4 1-3 8 5 5 1 4 81 9.00
Campos 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.89
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.71
Leone 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 2.63
Howell 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 8.10
Cole 1 6 4 4 1 1 41 36.00
Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.13

Tanaka pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Leone pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Kahnle 1-1, Campos 2-2, Howell 1-0, Cole 1-1, Barnes 1-0. HBP_Betances (Carrera), Cole (Frazier). WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:44. A_39,554 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News National News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?