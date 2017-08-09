Yankees 11, Blue Jays 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 0 1 0 1 1 .257 Headley dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .272 Judge rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .294 Gregorius ss 5 3 3 1 0 0 .311 Sanchez c 5 2 2 1 0 2 .265 Frazier 3b 4 4 3 3 0 0 .213 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .128 Ellsbury cf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .243 Cooper 1b 5 1 4 2 0 0 .364 Torreyes 2b-3b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .289 Totals 43 11 17 11 2 9

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bautista rf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .216 Donaldson 3b 2 0 1 1 3 0 .249 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 1 4 .296 Pearce dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .267 Pillar cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .245 Aoki lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Barney 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .230 a-Carrera ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Refsnyder 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Goins ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .221 Lopez c 2 1 0 0 1 2 .000 Totals 31 5 6 5 7 9

New York 021 030 023—11 17 1 Toronto 011 012 000— 5 6 0

a-hit by pitch for Barney in the 8th.

E_Sanchez (11). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Gardner (18), Gregorius (17), Frazier (16), Ellsbury (10), Cooper (4), Pillar (26), Goins (15). HR_Sanchez (18), off Tepesch; Frazier (19), off Tepesch; Gregorius (18), off Tepesch; Bautista (18), off Tanaka. RBIs_Gregorius (55), Sanchez (53), Frazier 3 (52), Ellsbury 2 (23), Cooper 2 (5), Torreyes 2 (30), Bautista (50), Donaldson (41), Pearce (33), Aoki (22), Goins (41). SF_Pearce.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gardner, Judge, Gregorius, Cooper); Toronto 4 (Smoak, Pillar 2, Goins). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ellsbury, Aoki. GIDP_Goins.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Cooper).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka 4 2 3 2 5 2 88 4.92 Green, W, 2-0 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 27 2.06 Kahnle, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.38 Robertson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.44 Betances, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.36 Warren 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.89 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tepesch, L, 0-2 4 1-3 8 5 5 1 4 81 9.00 Campos 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.89 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.71 Leone 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 2.63 Howell 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 8.10 Cole 1 6 4 4 1 1 41 36.00 Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.13

Tanaka pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Leone pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Kahnle 1-1, Campos 2-2, Howell 1-0, Cole 1-1, Barnes 1-0. HBP_Betances (Carrera), Cole (Frazier). WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:44. A_39,554 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.