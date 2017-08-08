World Series to start Oct. 24; Game 7 would be Nov. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series is scheduled to start on Oct. 24 and Game 7 would be on Nov. 1 — spilling into an unusual month for the sixth time.

Major League Baseball announced its postseason schedule on Tuesday. The playoffs open with the AL wild-card game on Oct. 3, followed by the NL wild-card game the following day. Division Series start Oct. 5, the AL Championship Series on Oct. 13 and the NL Championship Series the next day.

The World Series ended in November in 2001, 2009, 2010, 2015 and last year. The latest a World Series game has been played is Nov. 4, in 2001 and 2009.

