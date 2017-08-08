501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » World Series to start…

World Series to start Oct. 24; Game 7 would be Nov. 1

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 6:44 pm 08/08/2017 06:44pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series is scheduled to start on Oct. 24 and Game 7 would be on Nov. 1 — spilling into an unusual month for the sixth time.

Major League Baseball announced its postseason schedule on Tuesday. The playoffs open with the AL wild-card game on Oct. 3, followed by the NL wild-card game the following day. Division Series start Oct. 5, the AL Championship Series on Oct. 13 and the NL Championship Series the next day.

The World Series ended in November in 2001, 2009, 2010, 2015 and last year. The latest a World Series game has been played is Nov. 4, in 2001 and 2009.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?