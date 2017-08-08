501.5
White Sox activate Avisail Garcia, put Davidson on DL

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 1:22 pm 08/08/2017 01:22pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have activated All-Star outfielder Avisail Garcia and placed third baseman Matt Davidson on the 10-day disabled list because of a bruised right wrist.

The White Sox announced the moves before Tuesday’s game against the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

A first-time All-Star, Garcia had been sidelined since July 25 because of a strained ligament in his right thumb. He was batting .303 with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs.

Davidson was hurt when he got hit by a pitch from Toronto’s Marcus Stroman on Aug. 1. He has 22 home runs and 51 RBIs to go with a .238 average.

