White Sox 8, Astros 5

|Houston
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bregman ss
|3
|0
|1
|3
|T.Andrs ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Sladino 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Reddick rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|A.Grcia rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Ma.Gnza lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Smith c
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Beltran dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|B.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dlmnico dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Fisher ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|8
|Houston
|030
|000
|200—5
|Chicago
|303
|200
|00x—8
DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Houston 10, Chicago 9. 2B_T.Anderson (15), A.Garcia (18), K.Smith (9). 3B_Bregman (4). HR_Altuve (17), Y.Gurriel (15), K.Smith (3). SB_Saladino (3), A.Garcia (5). CS_Bregman (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Keuchel L,9-2
|4
|10
|8
|8
|3
|2
|Hoyt
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guduan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Musgrove
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Holland W,6-11
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|7
|5
|Petricka
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Bummer H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minaya H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clippard S,2-7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Guduan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Bummer (Gonzalez). WP_Minaya.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:37. A_13,974 (40,615).
