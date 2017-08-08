White Sox 8, Astros 5

Houston Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Bregman ss 3 0 1 3 T.Andrs ss 5 1 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 Sladino 3b 5 1 1 0 Reddick rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 2 2 0 Y.Grrel 1b 5 1 3 1 A.Grcia rf 5 2 2 1 Ma.Gnza lf 3 1 1 0 K.Smith c 3 2 2 4 Beltran dh 5 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 2 0 1 1 J.Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia lf 4 0 1 1 B.McCnn c 4 1 1 0 Dlmnico dh 3 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 1 1 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 1 1 Fisher ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 9 5 Totals 36 8 13 8

Houston 030 000 200—5 Chicago 303 200 00x—8

DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Houston 10, Chicago 9. 2B_T.Anderson (15), A.Garcia (18), K.Smith (9). 3B_Bregman (4). HR_Altuve (17), Y.Gurriel (15), K.Smith (3). SB_Saladino (3), A.Garcia (5). CS_Bregman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Keuchel L,9-2 4 10 8 8 3 2 Hoyt 2 1 0 0 1 1 Guduan 0 1 0 0 1 0 Musgrove 2 1 0 0 0 2 Chicago Holland W,6-11 5 2-3 5 3 3 7 5 Petricka 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Bummer H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Minaya H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Clippard S,2-7 1 2 0 0 0 2

Guduan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Bummer (Gonzalez). WP_Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:37. A_13,974 (40,615).

