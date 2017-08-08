501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » White Sox 8, Astros 5

White Sox 8, Astros 5

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 11:59 pm 08/08/2017 11:59pm
Share
Houston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bregman ss 3 0 1 3 T.Andrs ss 5 1 2 0
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 Sladino 3b 5 1 1 0
Reddick rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 2 2 0
Y.Grrel 1b 5 1 3 1 A.Grcia rf 5 2 2 1
Ma.Gnza lf 3 1 1 0 K.Smith c 3 2 2 4
Beltran dh 5 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 2 0 1 1
J.Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia lf 4 0 1 1
B.McCnn c 4 1 1 0 Dlmnico dh 3 0 1 0
Mrsnick cf 1 1 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 1 1
Fisher ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 9 5 Totals 36 8 13 8
Houston 030 000 200—5
Chicago 303 200 00x—8

DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Houston 10, Chicago 9. 2B_T.Anderson (15), A.Garcia (18), K.Smith (9). 3B_Bregman (4). HR_Altuve (17), Y.Gurriel (15), K.Smith (3). SB_Saladino (3), A.Garcia (5). CS_Bregman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Keuchel L,9-2 4 10 8 8 3 2
Hoyt 2 1 0 0 1 1
Guduan 0 1 0 0 1 0
Musgrove 2 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Holland W,6-11 5 2-3 5 3 3 7 5
Petricka 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Bummer H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Minaya H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clippard S,2-7 1 2 0 0 0 2

Guduan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Bummer (Gonzalez). WP_Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:37. A_13,974 (40,615).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?