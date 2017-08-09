501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Votto extends hitting streak…

Votto extends hitting streak to 14, Reds beat Padres 8-3

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:12 pm 08/09/2017 10:12pm
Share
Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) celebrates with Adam Duvall (23) after hitting a two-run home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Travis Wood during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto extended his longest hitting streak of the season to 14 games, Stuart Turner hit his first major league homer, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Votto had a double and a single off left-hander Travis Wood (2-4), who made his third start since San Diego acquired him in a trade with Kansas City. Turner and Eugenio Suarez each had a two-run homer, and Jose Peraza singled with the bases loaded off Wood, who lasted five innings.

Votto’s career high is a 17-game hitting streak last season. He’s batting .477 with four homers during the current one.

Asher Wojciechowski (3-1) won his second straight start despite allowing a solo homer by Manuel Margot and a two-run shot by Wil Myers. He gave up seven hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

The Reds are 8-18 since the All-Star break. San Diego has lost five of seven.

The Reds are 2-4 against San Diego with one game left in their series. They haven’t won a season series against the Padres since 2012.

REDS ADDITION

Cincinnati claimed RH Luke Farrell off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville. They designated utility player Scott Van Slyke for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RF Scott Schebler plans to take batting practice on Thursday as he recovers from a sore left shoulder. He’s been sidelined since Aug. 1 and plans to be activated this weekend.

UP NEXT

Padres: RH Dinelson Lamet (6-4) has won his last three starts. He’s trying to become the first Padres pitcher to win four in a row since Jesse Hahn in 2014. He has a 1.96 ERA during his winning streak.

Reds: RH Luis Castillo (2-5) makes his 10th major league start and his first against San Diego. He gave up four runs in 6 1/3 innings of a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?