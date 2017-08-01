Vazquez’s 3-run HR in 9th lifts Red Sox over Indians 12-10

BOSTON (AP) — Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox pulled off the final rally of a wild game Tuesday night, beating the Cleveland Indians 12-10 despite an astonishing catch by center fielder Austin Jackson.

In the fifth inning, Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez of a leadoff homer with a leaping grab in the right-center triangle at Fenway Park. Jackson reached way above the wall and tumbled head over heels into the Red Sox bullpen, steadying himself by holding onto the fence with his right arm. Following a soft landing, Jackson stood up and showed umpires he indeed had the ball, to the amazement of players on both sides.

A replay review confirmed Jackson held on for the catch.

Cleveland tied it on Francisco Lindor’s leadoff homer in the top of the ninth and took a 10-9 lead on Craig Kimbrel’s bases-loaded wild pitch with Jackson at the plate. But the Indians, who led 5-0 after two innings, blew the lead for the third and final time in the bottom of the ninth as Boston moved back into first place in the AL East.

Indians closer Cody Allen (0-6) threw a wild pitch on a strikeout that allowed Mitch Moreland to reach first base and extend the inning for Vazquez. He delivered the game-ending shot to center and celebrated with teammates at home plate.

Moreland also homered for the Red Sox, who trailed 7-5. The comeback lifted them a half-game ahead of the rival New York Yankees, who lost 4-3 to Detroit.

Brandon Guyer, Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana homered for Cleveland, in addition to Lindor.

