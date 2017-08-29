501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Umpire Everitt leaves game…

Umpire Everitt leaves game with injury

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 9:16 pm 08/29/2017 09:16pm
Share

DENVER (AP) — Home plate umpire Mike Everitt has left the game between the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies in the first inning after being hit by a warmup pitch.

Everitt was crouched behind Tigers catcher James McCann on Tuesday night as starter Michael Fulmer threw warm-up pitches in the middle of the inning. One pitch got past McCann and hit Everitt in the upper right thigh area. He was attended to by a Rockies trainer and left the game.

Tom Woodring moved from second base to home plate and the rest of the game was played with three umpires. The game was delayed 12 minutes.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?