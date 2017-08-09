501.5
Twins recall Vargas for 4th time, with Mejia sent to DL

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 2:45 pm 08/09/2017 02:45pm
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia throws to the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have recalled first baseman Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester to fill the roster spot created after starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia landed on the 10-day disabled list.

The move was made Wednesday before the Twins played at Milwaukee.

This is the fourth time Vargas has been called up this season. He’s batting .221 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs in 42 games for Rochester. With the Twins, Vargas is hitting .244 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 50 games.

Rookie Mejia left the game Tuesday in the fourth inning with upper arm pain. Twins manager Paul Molitor said he’d consider Dillon Gee as a replacement in the rotation for Mejia.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

