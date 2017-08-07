Twins 5, Brewers 4

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. D.Santana rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .275 Braun lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .274 Shaw 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .291 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273 1-Villar pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Perez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Arcia ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .279 Broxton cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .222 Susac c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Pina ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Totals 34 4 8 3 2 9

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Mauer 1b 4 0 0 1 1 0 .272 Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Kepler rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Escobar dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .258 Rosario lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .284 Buxton cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .220 Adrianza 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Castro c 1 1 1 0 2 0 .227 Polanco ss 4 0 4 2 0 0 .227 Totals 31 5 8 4 7 3

Milwaukee 003 100 000—4 8 0 Minnesota 001 200 20x—5 8 4

a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Susac in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E_Dozier (4), Buxton 2 (5), Polanco (12). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 11. 2B_Braun (16), Broxton (14), Rosario (22), Polanco (18). HR_Broxton (15), off E.Santana. RBIs_Shaw (75), Broxton 2 (39), Mauer (42), Rosario (38), Polanco 2 (34). SB_Perez (11). S_Buxton.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (D.Santana, Aguilar, Broxton, Susac); Minnesota 7 (Dozier 3, Grossman 2, Adrianza 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Minnesota 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Mauer. GIDP_Thames.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Adrianza, Dozier, Mauer).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suter 4 5 3 3 2 2 66 3.31 Hader 1 1 0 0 3 1 41 0.81 Jeffress, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.18 Drake, L, 3-4, BS, 2-3 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 38 5.19 Torres 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.20 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA E.Santana 6 6 4 2 1 6 93 3.27 Hildenberger 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 10 2.70 Boshers, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.90 Pressly, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 7 5.87 Belisle, S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.43

Hader pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 2-0, Drake 2-0, Torres 2-0, Boshers 1-0. HBP_E.Santana (D.Santana), Hader (Castro). PB_Susac (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:13. A_31,339 (39,021).

