Twins 5, Brewers 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|D.Santana rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|1-Villar pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Perez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Broxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.222
|Susac c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Pina ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|2
|9
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Kepler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Escobar dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Buxton cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Castro c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|7
|3
|Milwaukee
|003
|100
|000—4
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|200
|20x—5
|8
|4
a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Susac in the 9th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.
E_Dozier (4), Buxton 2 (5), Polanco (12). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 11. 2B_Braun (16), Broxton (14), Rosario (22), Polanco (18). HR_Broxton (15), off E.Santana. RBIs_Shaw (75), Broxton 2 (39), Mauer (42), Rosario (38), Polanco 2 (34). SB_Perez (11). S_Buxton.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (D.Santana, Aguilar, Broxton, Susac); Minnesota 7 (Dozier 3, Grossman 2, Adrianza 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Minnesota 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_Mauer. GIDP_Thames.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Adrianza, Dozier, Mauer).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suter
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|66
|3.31
|Hader
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|41
|0.81
|Jeffress, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.18
|Drake, L, 3-4, BS, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|38
|5.19
|Torres
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.20
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|E.Santana
|6
|6
|4
|2
|1
|6
|93
|3.27
|Hildenberger
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.70
|Boshers, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.90
|Pressly, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|5.87
|Belisle, S, 2-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.43
Hader pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 2-0, Drake 2-0, Torres 2-0, Boshers 1-0. HBP_E.Santana (D.Santana), Hader (Castro). PB_Susac (1).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:13. A_31,339 (39,021).
