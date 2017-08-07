501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Twins 5, Brewers 4

Twins 5, Brewers 4

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 11:34 pm 08/07/2017 11:34pm
Share
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
D.Santana rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .275
Braun lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .274
Shaw 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .291
Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273
1-Villar pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Perez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Arcia ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .279
Broxton cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .222
Susac c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Pina ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Totals 34 4 8 3 2 9
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Mauer 1b 4 0 0 1 1 0 .272
Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Kepler rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Escobar dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .258
Rosario lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .284
Buxton cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .220
Adrianza 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .277
Castro c 1 1 1 0 2 0 .227
Polanco ss 4 0 4 2 0 0 .227
Totals 31 5 8 4 7 3
Milwaukee 003 100 000—4 8 0
Minnesota 001 200 20x—5 8 4

a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Susac in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E_Dozier (4), Buxton 2 (5), Polanco (12). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 11. 2B_Braun (16), Broxton (14), Rosario (22), Polanco (18). HR_Broxton (15), off E.Santana. RBIs_Shaw (75), Broxton 2 (39), Mauer (42), Rosario (38), Polanco 2 (34). SB_Perez (11). S_Buxton.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (D.Santana, Aguilar, Broxton, Susac); Minnesota 7 (Dozier 3, Grossman 2, Adrianza 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Minnesota 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Mauer. GIDP_Thames.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Adrianza, Dozier, Mauer).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suter 4 5 3 3 2 2 66 3.31
Hader 1 1 0 0 3 1 41 0.81
Jeffress, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.18
Drake, L, 3-4, BS, 2-3 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 38 5.19
Torres 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.20
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
E.Santana 6 6 4 2 1 6 93 3.27
Hildenberger 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 10 2.70
Boshers, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.90
Pressly, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 7 5.87
Belisle, S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.43

Hader pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 2-0, Drake 2-0, Torres 2-0, Boshers 1-0. HBP_E.Santana (D.Santana), Hader (Castro). PB_Susac (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:13. A_31,339 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?