Twins 5, Brewers 4

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 11:34 pm 08/07/2017 11:34pm
Milwaukee Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Do.Sntn rf 4 1 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 5 0 0 0
Braun lf 4 1 3 0 Mauer 1b 4 0 0 1
T.Shaw 3b 4 0 1 1 Grssman rf 3 0 0 0
Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 1 0 0 0
Villar pr-dh 0 0 0 0 E.Escbr dh 3 1 0 0
Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 1 1 1
H.Perez 2b 4 0 1 0 Buxton cf 2 1 1 0
Arcia ss 4 1 0 0 Adranza 3b 4 1 1 0
Broxton cf 4 1 2 2 J.Cstro c 1 1 1 0
Susac c 3 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 4 2
Pina ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 34 4 8 3 Totals 31 5 8 4
Milwaukee 003 100 000—4
Minnesota 001 200 20x—5

E_B.Dozier (4), Buxton 2 (5), J.Polanco (12). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 11. 2B_Braun (16), Broxton (14), E.Rosario (22), J.Polanco (18). HR_Broxton (15). SB_H.Perez (11). S_Buxton (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Suter 4 5 3 3 2 2
Hader 1 1 0 0 3 1
Jeffress H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Drake L,3-4 BS,2 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 0
Torres 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Santana 6 6 4 2 1 6
Hildenberger 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Boshers W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly H,6 1 0 0 0 1 0
Belisle S,2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1

Hader pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Santana (Santana), by Hader (Castro).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:13. A_31,339 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
