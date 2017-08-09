501.5
Twins 4, Brewers 0

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 11:34 pm 08/09/2017 11:34pm
Minnesota Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Dzier 2b 4 2 3 1 Do.Sntn rf 4 0 0 0
Kepler rf 3 1 0 0 Thames 1b 4 0 0 0
Mauer 1b 5 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 0 2 0
Sano 3b 4 0 1 1 Pina c 4 0 0 0
E.Rsrio lf 2 1 0 0 H.Perez 3b 3 0 0 0
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 C.Trres p 0 0 0 0
J.Plnco ss 4 0 2 1 Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Gimenez c 4 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0
Colon p 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 2 0
K.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Sogard 2b-3b 1 0 1 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0
Belisle p 0 0 0 0 Wodruff p 2 0 0 0
J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
Villar 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 6 3 Totals 31 0 5 0
Minnesota 011 000 200—4
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0

E_Sogard (3). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Milwaukee 6. 2B_B.Dozier (22), Sano (15), J.Polanco (19). HR_B.Dozier (22). SB_B.Dozier (11), J.Polanco (7), Arcia (11). S_Sogard (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Colon W,4-9 7 5 0 0 1 5
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 2
Belisle 1 0 0 0 0 3
Milwaukee
Woodruff L,1-1 5 2-3 3 2 2 3 2
Barnes 1 2 2 0 2 0
Torres 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Knebel 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Woodruff (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:13. A_30,174 (41,900).

