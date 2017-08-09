Twins 4, Brewers 0

|Minnesota
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Do.Sntn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mauer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|H.Perez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gimenez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colon p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|K.Vrgas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard 2b-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Belisle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wodruff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|011
|000
|200—4
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Sogard (3). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Milwaukee 6. 2B_B.Dozier (22), Sano (15), J.Polanco (19). HR_B.Dozier (22). SB_B.Dozier (11), J.Polanco (7), Arcia (11). S_Sogard (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Colon W,4-9
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Belisle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff L,1-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Barnes
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Torres
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Knebel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Woodruff (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:13. A_30,174 (41,900).
