Twins 11, Brewers 4

|Milwaukee
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Do.Sntn rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|Braun dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Adranza 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|H.Perez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pina c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Grssman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|J.Cstro c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|J.Plnco ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|39
|4
|13
|3
|Totals
|35
|11
|14
|11
|Milwaukee
|010
|300
|000—
|4
|Minnesota
|002
|620
|10x—11
E_J.Polanco (13), Villar (12). DP_Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Do.Santana (21), Braun (17), Pina (18). 3B_Braun (1), J.Polanco (2). HR_B.Dozier (21), Kepler 2 (13), E.Rosario 2 (14). SB_Mauer (2), Buxton (19).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Garza L,5-6
|3
|1-3
|8
|8
|8
|2
|3
|Jeffress
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Torres
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Mejia
|3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Duffey W,1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Gee S,1-1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
Ad.Mejia pitched to 2 batters in the 4th
Jeffress pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
WP_Mejia, Jeffress.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:30. A_34,185 (39,021).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.