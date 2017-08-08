Twins 11, Brewers 4

Milwaukee Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Do.Sntn rf 5 1 3 1 B.Dzier 2b 5 2 3 5 Braun dh 5 0 3 0 Adranza 2b 0 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 5 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 2 3 3 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Sano 3b 5 0 1 0 H.Perez lf 4 0 0 0 Mauer 1b 4 0 1 0 Pina c 4 2 2 0 Grssman dh 4 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 1 3 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 3 3 2 Broxton cf 4 0 1 1 Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 Villar 2b 4 0 0 1 J.Cstro c 2 2 0 0 J.Plnco ss 3 1 2 1 Totals 39 4 13 3 Totals 35 11 14 11

Milwaukee 010 300 000— 4 Minnesota 002 620 10x—11

E_J.Polanco (13), Villar (12). DP_Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Do.Santana (21), Braun (17), Pina (18). 3B_Braun (1), J.Polanco (2). HR_B.Dozier (21), Kepler 2 (13), E.Rosario 2 (14). SB_Mauer (2), Buxton (19).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Garza L,5-6 3 1-3 8 8 8 2 3 Jeffress 1 2-3 2 2 2 3 1 Torres 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hughes 2 3 1 1 0 1 Minnesota Mejia 3 7 3 3 1 3 Duffey W,1-3 2 2 1 0 0 3 Gee S,1-1 4 4 0 0 0 5

Ad.Mejia pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

Jeffress pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_Mejia, Jeffress.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:30. A_34,185 (39,021).

