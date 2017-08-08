501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Twins 11, Brewers 4

Twins 11, Brewers 4

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 11:50 pm 08/08/2017 11:50pm
Share
Milwaukee Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Do.Sntn rf 5 1 3 1 B.Dzier 2b 5 2 3 5
Braun dh 5 0 3 0 Adranza 2b 0 0 0 0
T.Shaw 3b 5 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 2 3 3
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Sano 3b 5 0 1 0
H.Perez lf 4 0 0 0 Mauer 1b 4 0 1 0
Pina c 4 2 2 0 Grssman dh 4 0 0 0
Arcia ss 4 1 3 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 3 3 2
Broxton cf 4 0 1 1 Buxton cf 4 1 1 0
Villar 2b 4 0 0 1 J.Cstro c 2 2 0 0
J.Plnco ss 3 1 2 1
Totals 39 4 13 3 Totals 35 11 14 11
Milwaukee 010 300 000— 4
Minnesota 002 620 10x—11

E_J.Polanco (13), Villar (12). DP_Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Do.Santana (21), Braun (17), Pina (18). 3B_Braun (1), J.Polanco (2). HR_B.Dozier (21), Kepler 2 (13), E.Rosario 2 (14). SB_Mauer (2), Buxton (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Garza L,5-6 3 1-3 8 8 8 2 3
Jeffress 1 2-3 2 2 2 3 1
Torres 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hughes 2 3 1 1 0 1
Minnesota
Mejia 3 7 3 3 1 3
Duffey W,1-3 2 2 1 0 0 3
Gee S,1-1 4 4 0 0 0 5

Ad.Mejia pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

Jeffress pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_Mejia, Jeffress.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:30. A_34,185 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?