501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Tuesday's Time Schedule

Tuesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 11:04 am 08/08/2017 11:04am
Share
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?