501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Tuesday's Time Schedule

Tuesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 8:33 am 08/01/2017 08:33am
Share
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

WNBA

New York at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?