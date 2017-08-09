501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Tigers 10, Pirates 0

Tigers 10, Pirates 0

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:24 pm 08/09/2017 10:24pm
Share
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
McCutchen cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Bell dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .253
Harrison 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .276
c-Stewart ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .180
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Jaso 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Cervelli c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Totals 29 0 3 0 3 7
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 4 3 4 1 0 .250
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adduci rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .241
Cabrera 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .255
a-McCann ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Castellanos 3b 5 0 3 5 0 0 .240
Mahtook cf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .291
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
b-Machado ph-dh-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Hicks c-1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .313
Romine lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .232
Iglesias ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .258
Totals 37 10 14 10 4 8
Pittsburgh 000 000 000— 0 3 2
Detroit 120 000 34x—10 14 0

a-singled for Cabrera in the 8th. b-singled for Martinez in the 8th. c-singled for Harrison in the 9th.

E_Polanco (2), Mercer (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Bell 2 (21), Kinsler (19), Cabrera (18), Hicks (8). 3B_Castellanos (8). HR_Kinsler (11), off Nova. RBIs_Kinsler 4 (34), Castellanos 5 (63), Romine (19). SF_Romine.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Frazier, Harrison, Mercer); Detroit 5 (Martinez 2, Hicks 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Detroit 7 for 18.

GIDP_Polanco, Iglesias.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Mercer, Jaso); Detroit 1 (Machado, Iglesias, Hicks).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova, L, 10-9 6 1-3 10 6 6 2 5 98 3.87
LeBlanc 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.32
Hudson 1-3 2 4 3 2 1 34 4.89
Schugel 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 1.26
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 8-7 8 1 0 0 3 6 113 3.97
Greene 1 2 0 0 0 1 10 2.49

Inherited runners-scored_LeBlanc 1-0, Schugel 2-1. HBP_Verlander (Jaso), Nova (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03. A_28,902 (41,681).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?