Tigers 10, Pirates 0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280 McCutchen cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Bell dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .253 Harrison 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .276 c-Stewart ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .180 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Jaso 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Cervelli c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Totals 29 0 3 0 3 7

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 4 4 3 4 1 0 .250 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Adduci rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .241 Cabrera 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .255 a-McCann ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Castellanos 3b 5 0 3 5 0 0 .240 Mahtook cf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .291 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 b-Machado ph-dh-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Hicks c-1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .313 Romine lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .232 Iglesias ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .258 Totals 37 10 14 10 4 8

Pittsburgh 000 000 000— 0 3 2 Detroit 120 000 34x—10 14 0

a-singled for Cabrera in the 8th. b-singled for Martinez in the 8th. c-singled for Harrison in the 9th.

E_Polanco (2), Mercer (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Bell 2 (21), Kinsler (19), Cabrera (18), Hicks (8). 3B_Castellanos (8). HR_Kinsler (11), off Nova. RBIs_Kinsler 4 (34), Castellanos 5 (63), Romine (19). SF_Romine.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Frazier, Harrison, Mercer); Detroit 5 (Martinez 2, Hicks 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Detroit 7 for 18.

GIDP_Polanco, Iglesias.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Mercer, Jaso); Detroit 1 (Machado, Iglesias, Hicks).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova, L, 10-9 6 1-3 10 6 6 2 5 98 3.87 LeBlanc 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.32 Hudson 1-3 2 4 3 2 1 34 4.89 Schugel 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 1.26 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 8-7 8 1 0 0 3 6 113 3.97 Greene 1 2 0 0 0 1 10 2.49

Inherited runners-scored_LeBlanc 1-0, Schugel 2-1. HBP_Verlander (Jaso), Nova (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03. A_28,902 (41,681).

