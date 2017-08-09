Tigers 10, Pirates 0

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|McCutchen cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Harrison 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|c-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Jaso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Cervelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|3
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adduci rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.241
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-McCann ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Castellanos 3b
|5
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.240
|Mahtook cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.291
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|b-Machado ph-dh-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Hicks c-1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Romine lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|10
|4
|8
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|2
|Detroit
|120
|000
|34x—10
|14
|0
a-singled for Cabrera in the 8th. b-singled for Martinez in the 8th. c-singled for Harrison in the 9th.
E_Polanco (2), Mercer (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Bell 2 (21), Kinsler (19), Cabrera (18), Hicks (8). 3B_Castellanos (8). HR_Kinsler (11), off Nova. RBIs_Kinsler 4 (34), Castellanos 5 (63), Romine (19). SF_Romine.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Frazier, Harrison, Mercer); Detroit 5 (Martinez 2, Hicks 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Detroit 7 for 18.
GIDP_Polanco, Iglesias.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Mercer, Jaso); Detroit 1 (Machado, Iglesias, Hicks).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, L, 10-9
|6
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|2
|5
|98
|3.87
|LeBlanc
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.32
|Hudson
|1-3
|2
|4
|3
|2
|1
|34
|4.89
|Schugel
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.26
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 8-7
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|113
|3.97
|Greene
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.49
Inherited runners-scored_LeBlanc 1-0, Schugel 2-1. HBP_Verlander (Jaso), Nova (Cabrera).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:03. A_28,902 (41,681).
