Thursday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 10:05 am 08/10/2017 10:05am
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

FOOTBALL
NFL Preseason

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

