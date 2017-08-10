Thursday’s Time Schedule

San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.