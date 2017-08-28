This Date In Baseball

Aug. 29

1918 — The Chicago Cubs, behind pitcher Lefty Tyler, clinched the National League pennant with a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

1934 — The Philadelphia A’s ended Schoolboy Rowe’s 16-game winning streak with a 13-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

1965 — San Francisco’s Willie Mays broke Ralph Kiner’s National League record with his 17th home run of the month in an 8-3 triumph over the New York Mets. Kiner had 16 homers in September of 1949. Mays hit a tape-measure shot off Jack Fisher.

1967 — Bert Campaneris of the Kansas City A’s hit three triples in a 9-8, 10-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians.

1971 — Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves knocked in his 100th run of the season, giving him the National League record of 11 seasons with 100 or more RBIs.

1977 — Lou Brock stole base No. 893 of his career, breaking Ty Cobb’s modern record.

1977— Cleveland’s Duane Kuiper hit a one-out solo home run in the first inning off Chicago’s Steve Stone at Municipal Stadium. It was Kuiper’s only homer in 3,379 career at-bats — the fewest homers in most at-bats for any player in MLB history.

1985 — Don Baylor of the New York Yankees set an American League record when he was hit by a pitch for the 190th time. Baylor was struck by California Angels pitcher Kirk McCaskill in the first inning, breaking the mark of 189 set by Minnie Minoso.

1993 — George Brett recorded his 200th stolen base in Kansas City’s 5-4, 12-inning victory over Boston to join Willie Mays and Hank Aaron as the only players with 3,000 hits, 300 homers and 200 steals.

1995 — Pittsburgh’s Paul Wagner, the NL leader in losses, lost his no-hitter against Colorado on an infield single with two out in ninth.

2000 — Anaheim’s Darin Erstad went 3-for-5 to reach 200 hits faster than any player in 65 years as the Angels defeated Toronto 9-4. Ducky Medwick of the St. Louis Cardinals did it in 131 games in 1935.

2002 — Mark Bellhorn became the first NL player to homer in the same inning from both sides of the plate — in the fourth inning of the Chicago Cubs’ 13-10 win over Milwaukee.

2004 — Albert Pujols hit his 40th home run and reached 100 RBIs for the fourth straight season to help St. Louis beat Pittsburgh 4-0. He’s the fourth player to start his major league career with four straight seasons with at least 100 RBIs, joining Hall of Famers Al Simmons, Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams.

2010 — Brian McCann hit a game-winning homer with help from video replay, giving the Atlanta Braves a stunning 7-6 victory over the Florida Marlins. It was the first time a game ended using a video review.

Today’s birthdays: Noah Syndergaard, 25; Chris Taylor, 27; Brent Suter, 28; Mike Rzepczynski, 32; Anthony Recker, 34.

