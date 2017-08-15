This Date In Baseball

501.5
By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 8:57 am 08/15/2017 08:57am
Aug. 15

1905 — Rube Waddell of the Philadelphia Athletics pitched a five-inning no-hit game to beat the St. Louis Browns 2-0.

1914 — Brooklyn’s Jake Daubert set a NL record with four sacrifice hits in the second game of a doubleheader against Philadelphia.

1916 — In a classic pitching duel, Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox beat Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators, 1-0, in 13 innings at Fenway Park.

1945 — The Chicago Cubs routed the Brooklyn Dodgers 20-6, at Ebbets Field. Paul Gillespie knocked in six runs with two home runs and a single to lead the attack.

1955 — Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves hit a home run off Mel Wright of the St. Louis Cardinals to give Spahn a homer in every NL park.

1975 — Baltimore manager Earl Weaver was ejected twice by umpire Ron Luciano. Weaver was thrown out in the first game and was ejected before the second game.

1989 — Dave Dravecky of the San Francisco Giants, in his second start after coming back from cancer surgery on his pitching arm, broke his arm but earned the win in a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Expos. Dravecky entered the sixth inning with a three-hit shutout. He gave up a leadoff home run to Damaso Garcia and hit Andres Galarraga with a pitch. After throwing a wild pitch to Tim Raines, he collapsed to the ground and clutched his left arm in agony.

1990 — Philadelphia’s Terry Mulholland pitched the record eighth no-hitter of the season as the Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0. The season’s eighth no-hitter surpassed the modern record of seven set in 1908 and 1917.

2001 — Trevor Hoffman pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 300th career save, completing a two-hitter that lifted the San Diego Padres over the New York Mets 2-1.

2005 — Randy Winn hit for the cycle in his first four at-bats in San Francisco’s 7-3 win over Cincinnati.

2011 — Jim Thome hit his 600th home run an inning after he hit No. 599 to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6.

2012 — Felix Hernandez pitched the Seattle Mariners’ first perfect game and the 23rd in baseball history, overpowering the Tampa Bay Rays in a brilliant 1-0 victory. It was the third perfect game in baseball this season — a first — joining gems by Chicago’s Philip Humber against the Mariners in April and San Francisco’s Matt Cain against Houston in June, and it was the sixth no-hitter. It was the second no-hitter this season for the Mariners. A six-pack of Seattle pitchers tossed a combined no-hitter against the Dodgers in June.

2012 — San Francisco outfielder Melky Cabrera was suspended 50 games following a positive test for testosterone, putting an abrupt end to what had been an MVP-caliber regular season. Cabrera was leading the National League in hitting.

2014 — Mo’Ne Davis, one of two girls at the Little League World Series, threw a two-hitter to help Philadelphia beat Nashville 4-0 in the opener for both teams.

2015 — Jackie Bradley Jr. hit two homers and three doubles to drive in seven runs as Boston battered Felix Hernandez and Seattle 22-10.

Today’s birthdays: Jarrod Dyson, 33; Oliver Perez, 36.

