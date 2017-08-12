This Date In Baseball

Compiled by PAUL MONTELLA Aug. 13

1910 — The Brooklyn Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates played to an 8-8 tie. Each team had 38 at-bats, 13 hits, 12 assists, two errors, five strikeouts, three walks, one hit batsman and one passed ball.

1931 — Tony Cuccinello of the Cincinnati Reds had six hits in six at-bats in the first game of a doubleheader at Boston. Cuccinello had a triple, two doubles and three singles to knock in five runs as the Reds won 17-3.

1948 — Satchel Paige, 42, pitched his first major league complete game against the Chicago White Sox. Paige gave up five hits en route to 5-0 Cleveland victory.

1969 — Jim Palmer of the Orioles, plagued by arm trouble the year before, threw an 8-0 no-hitter against the Oakland A’s in Baltimore.

1979 — St. Louis’ Lou Brock reached the 3,000-hit plateau with an infield hit off Chicago Cubs pitcher Dennis Lamp. St. Louis won the game 3-2.

2004 — Kansas City rookies Abraham Nunez and John Buck both hit grand slams to lead the Royals past the Oakland Athletics 10-3. It was the first time in club history the Royals have hit two grand slams in one game — which also ties a major league record. Buck and Nunez were the first rookie teammates to hit grand slams in the same game since the rookie rule went into effect in 1957.

2005 — New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera blew his first save since April 6 in a 7-5 win over Texas. Rivera had converted a career-best 31 consecutive saves before allowing Kevin Mench’s two-run, game-tying single in the ninth.

2006 — Travis Hafner tied Don Mattingly’s single-season grand slam record with his sixth of the year as Cleveland routed Kansas City 13-0.

2013 — Paul Goldschmidt hit the first pitch of the 11th inning for a game-ending home run after leading off the ninth with a tying homer, to help Arizona beat Baltimore 4-3 with a walk off blast for the second straight night. Arizona won the series opener yesterday when Adam Eaton hit the first pitch of the ninth inning into the pool in right field.

2015 — The Toronto Blue Jays won their 11th straight game, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2. The AL East leaders, who also won 11 in a row in June, became the first team to post a pair of winning streaks of at least 11 since Cleveland in 1954.

2016 — Tyler Austin and Aaron Judge became the first teammates to hit home runs in the first at-bats of their major league debuts in the same game, sparking the New York Yankees to an 8-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Today’s birthdays: Taijuan Walker 25; Randal Grichuk 26; Hansel Robles 27; Brandon Workman 29; J.J. Hoover 30; Boone Logan 33.

