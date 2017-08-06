This Date In Baseball

Compiled by PAUL MONTELLA Aug. 7

1907 — Walter Johnson won the first of his 417 victories leading the Washington Senators to a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

1922 — Ken Williams of the St. Louis Browns hit two home runs in the sixth inning of rout over the Washington Senators.

1923 — Cleveland’s Frank Bower went 6-for-6 with a double and five singles as the Indians routed the Washington Senators 22-2.

1956 — The largest crowd in minor-league history, 57,000, saw 50-year-old Satchel Paige of Miami beat Columbus in an International League game played in the Orange Bowl.

1968 — Joe Keough of the Oakland A’s hit a pinch home run in his first major league at-bat in the eighth inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees. The A’s won the nightcap 4-3 in 10 innings after dropping the first game 3-0.

1971 — The New York Mets beat the Braves at Atlanta Stadium, 20-6. Ken Boswell led the Met attack with four hits and five RBIs including a grand slam off Mike McQueen.

1985 — Baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth ended the strike by the Major League Baseball Players Association with the announcement of a tentative agreement. The season resumed Aug. 8.

1999 — Wade Boggs became the first player to homer for his 3,000th hit, with a two-run shot in Tampa Bay’s 15-10 loss to Cleveland. Boggs already had a pair of RBI singles when he homered off Chris Haney in the sixth inning.

2004 — Greg Maddux became the 22nd pitcher in major league history to reach 300 victories, leading the Chicago Cubs to an 8-4 victory over San Francisco.

2007 — San Francisco’s Barry Bonds hit home run No. 756 to break Hank Aaron’s storied record. Noticeably absent were commissioner Bud Selig and Aaron. The Nationals won the game, 8-6.

2016 — Ichiro Suzuki tripled off the wall for his 3,000th hit in the major leagues, becoming the 30th player to reach the milestone as the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7.

2016 — Manny Machado became the second player in major league history to homer in the first, second and third innings, driving in a career-high seven runs in a 10-2 victory over Chicago.

Today’s birthdays: Mike Trout 26; Tony Zych 27; Tommy Kahnle 28; Josh Smith 30; Kirk Nieuwenhuis 30; Wade LeBlanc 33.

