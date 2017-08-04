This Date In Baseball

Aug. 5

1921 — Pittsburgh radio station KDKA and announcer Harold Arlin provided listeners with the first broadcast of a major league game. The Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5.

1932 — Detroit pitcher Tommy Bridges lost his bid for a perfect game on a bloop single by the 27th Washington batter, pinch-hitter Dave Harris. The Tigers beat the Senators 13-0.

1940 — John Whitehead of the St. Louis Browns pitched a rain-shortened, six-inning no-hitter for a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader.

1942 — Don Kolloway’s two-out steal of home in the fifth inning was the only run as the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0.

1969 — Pittsburgh’s Willie Stargell became the only player to hit a ball out of Dodger Stadium. Stargell’s shot off of Los Angeles’ Alan Foster cleared the right-field pavilion and landed 506 feet from home plate. Stargell hit the right-field pavilion roof on May 8, 1973, off Andy Messersmith.

1973 — Phil Niekro of the Atlanta Braves pitched a 9-0 no-hitter against the San Diego Padres.

1984 — Cliff Johnson of the Blue Jays hit his 19th career pinch homer to set a major league record as Toronto beat the Orioles 4-3 at Memorial Stadium.

1999 — Mark McGwire became the 16th member of the 500-home run club, hitting two homers — Nos. 500 and 501 — in the St. Louis Cardinals’ loss to San Diego. McGwire reached the 500-homer mark in the fewest at-bats — doing it in his 5,487th at-bat. Babe Ruth held the previous mark, having done it in 5,801 at-bats.

2001 — The Cleveland Indians tied a major league record and became the first team in 76 years to overcome a 12-run deficit to win, defeating the Seattle Mariners 15-14 in 11 innings.

2005 — Albert Pujols became the first player in major league history to hit 30 home runs in each of his first five seasons, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 11-3. Pujols hit a two-run shot in the first for his 190th homer since breaking in with the Cardinals in 2001.

2006 — Trevor Hoffman set a major league record with his 11th 30-save season and the San Diego Padres defeated the Washington Nationals 6-3.

2007 — Tom Glavine earned his 300th victory in an 8-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The 41-year-old left-hander became the 23rd pitcher with 300 victories and only the fifth lefty to win 300.

2011 — Colorado pitcher Juan Nicasio suffered a neck injury when he was struck in the second inning by a ball off the bat of Washington’s Ian Desmond. The ball slammed into the right side of Nicasio’s head with a smack and caromed away, rolling over the first-base line. The next day Nicasio underwent neck surgery early to stabilize a fractured vertebra after being struck in the head by a line drive.

2013 — Alex Rodriguez was suspended through 2014 (211 games) and All-Stars Nelson Cruz, Jhonny Peralta and Everth Cabrera were banned 50 games apiece when Major League Baseball disciplined 13 players in a drug case — the most sweeping punishment since the Black Sox scandal nearly a century ago. Ryan Braun’s 65-game suspension last month and previous punishments bring to 18 the total number of players disciplined for their relationship to Biogenesis of America, a closed anti-aging clinic in Florida accused of distributing banned performing-enhancing drugs.

Today’s birthdays: Domingo Santana, 25; Nick Martinez, 27; Tim Federowicz, 30.

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.