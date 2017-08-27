501.5
Texas teams’ plans upended by Hurricane Harvey

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 1:46 pm 08/27/2017 01:46pm
A pedestrian crosses a street inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers won’t travel to Houston as planned after their games Sunday in California because of torrential floodwaters that have engulfed the city in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Rangers were scheduled to head to Houston after playing Oakland to await the start of a series with the Astros beginning Tuesday. Instead, they’ll return to Dallas to await news on the status of their three-game series. The Astros are in Anaheim and also will fly to Dallas while a decision is made on the series.

Rangers president and general manager Jon Daniels says: “We will continue to talk throughout the day to get updates on the situation.”

